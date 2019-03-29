शहर चुनें

आधार डुप्लीकेसी से राशन घोटाले की अटकलें

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 12:09 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस।
जिले में एक बार फिर अनाज घोटाले की अटकलें शुरू हो गई हैं। इसका कारण यह है कि जिले के कुछ लोगों के आधार कार्डों की फीडिंग फिरोजाबाद जिले में भी पाई गई है। मतलब जिस आधार नंबर का प्रयोग हाथरस में किया गया है, उसका ही प्रयोग उसी काम के लिए फिरोजाबाद में भी किया गया है।

शासन स्तर से ऐसे आधार नंबरों की सूची यहां विभाग को भेजी गई है। अब इन आधार कार्डों का सत्यापन किए जाने का काम किया जा रहा है। पिछले दिनों जिले में अनाज घोटाला सामने आया था। इस दौरान यहां करीब एक दर्जन राशन डीलरों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज हुई थी। अब फिर से अनाज घोटाले की सुगबुगाहट हो गई है।

इसकी वजह यह है कि यहां 72 लोगों के आधार कार्ड जनपद फिरोजाबाद में फीड हुए पाए गए हैं, जबकि यह आधार कार्ड पहले सही यहां विभाग में फीड हैं। यह डुप्लीकेसी डाटा चेकिंग के दौरान खुलकर सामने आई है। शासन स्तर से इस डाटा को दोनों जिलों में सत्यापन के लिए भेज दिया गया है।

डीएसओ सुरेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि इन आधार कार्डों पर लिखे पते के आधार पर मौके पर पहुंच कर सत्यापन किया जा रहा है कि यह लोग यहां रहते हैं या नहीं। इस आधार पर ही नाम राशन कार्ड में रखा जाएगा।

