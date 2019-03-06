शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   घोषणा पत्र गलत भरने पर होगी किसान से रिकवरी

घोषणा पत्र गलत भरने पर होगी किसान से रिकवरी

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 11:57 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के तहत आवेदक किसानों से आवेदन फॉर्म के साथ-साथ एक घोषणा पत्र भरवाया जा रहा है। इस घोषणा पत्र में विभिन्न प्रकार की जानकारी ली जा रही है। अगर किसान द्वारा कोई भी जानकारी छिपाते हुए गलत जानकारी घोषणा पत्र में अंकित की गई तो किसान के खाते में आई हुई धनराशि के सापेक्ष भू राजस्व के माध्यम से रिकवरी की जाएगी।

प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के तहत लघु और सीमांत किसानों को लाभ दिए जाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से डाटा एकत्रित कर फीड किया जा रहा है। इन किसानों से आधार कार्ड, बैंक खाते की डिटेल, खतौनी को कॉपी के साथ साथ एक घोषणा पत्र भी लिया जा रहा है।

इस घोषणा पत्र में विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर जानकारी भी ली जा रही है। इस घोषणा पत्र में गलत जानकारी देने पर आने वाले समय में किसान से भू राजस्व के आधार पर रिकवरी की जाएगी। जिला कृषि अधिकारी डिपिन कुमार ने बताया कि सभी किसान अपने घोषणा पत्र में सही ब्योरा अंकित करें, अन्यथा आगे उनसे रिकवरी की जाएगी।

Recommended

Bollywood

34 की उम्र में मां बनने जा रहीं ये बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस, गोद भराई में पहनीं ऐसी साड़ी रेखा को भी दे दी मात

6 मार्च 2019

Surveen Chawla
surveen chawla
Surveen Chawla
surveen chawla
Bollywood

34 की उम्र में मां बनने जा रहीं ये बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस, गोद भराई में पहनीं ऐसी साड़ी रेखा को भी दे दी मात

6 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

धोनी-रोहित-कोहली ने बनाया मास्टर प्लान, युवा शंकर बन गए मैच के हीरो

6 मार्च 2019

टीम इंडिया
team india
VIRAT KOHLI
विजय शंकर
Cricket News

धोनी-रोहित-कोहली ने बनाया मास्टर प्लान, युवा शंकर बन गए मैच के हीरो

6 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

पति के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया करियर, शादी के बाद मुस्लिम छोड़ अपनाया हिंदू धर्म

6 मार्च 2019

aamna sharif
aamna sharif
aamna sharif
aamna sharif
Bollywood

पति के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने छोड़ दिया करियर, शादी के बाद मुस्लिम छोड़ अपनाया हिंदू धर्म

6 मार्च 2019

क्या राहु केतु का गोचर सरकारी नौकरी दिलवाएगा? जानिये ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या राहु केतु का गोचर सरकारी नौकरी दिलवाएगा? जानिये ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

INDvAUS: तीसरे वन-डे में टीम इंडिया कर सकती है दो बड़े बदलाव, देखें संभावित प्लेइंग XI

6 मार्च 2019

team india
रोहित शर्मा
शिखर धवन
virat kohli
Cricket News

INDvAUS: तीसरे वन-डे में टीम इंडिया कर सकती है दो बड़े बदलाव, देखें संभावित प्लेइंग XI

6 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़े ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स, सचिन भी छूट गए पीछे

6 मार्च 2019

विराट-सचिन
virat kohli
virat kohli
virat kohli
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने तोड़े ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स, सचिन भी छूट गए पीछे

6 मार्च 2019

Rafale
India News

राफेल सौदा: सरकार ने कहा-मंत्रालय से चोरी हुए गोपनीय दस्तावेज,सुप्रीम कोर्ट 14 मार्च को करेगा सुनवाई

6 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

चीन रक्षा मंत्री
World

चीन ने अपना रक्षा बजट साढ़े सात फीसदी बढ़ाया, भारत के मुकाबले तीन गुना से भी ज्यादा है यह रकम

6 मार्च 2019

catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa
Bizarre News

गधे की वजह से खुला सालों पुराना गहरा राज, इस तरह अचानक सामने आई 'रहस्यमयी दुनिया' की सच्चाई

6 मार्च 2019

Kukurdev temple
Bizarre News

भारत में इस जगह होती है कुत्ते की पूजा, कुकुरदेव मंदिर की अजीबोगरीब मान्यता जान कर हो जाएंगे हैरान

6 मार्च 2019

Patal Bhuvneshwar Cave
Bizarre News

मान्यता: इस गुफा में आज भी मौजूद है भगवान गणेश का कटा हुआ सिर, यही छुपा है कलयुग के अंत का रहस्य

6 मार्च 2019

कृत्रिम सूरज
World

चांद के बाद जल्द चीन में चमकेगा कृत्रिम सूरज

6 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

अगर भारत से अच्छे रिश्ते चाहता है पाक तो आइटम-बाइ-आइटम बताए उसने क्या किया

6 मार्च 2019

Attempts to find common ground between Indo-Pak said America
World

भारत-पाक के बीच साझा आधार खोजने की कोशिश : अमेरिका

6 मार्च 2019

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

चमत्कार : दुनिया में दूसरी बार एचआईवी पीड़ित को डॉक्टरों ने किया ठीक

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो
Aligarh

शादी में मुंबई जाने के लिए रिजर्वेशन कराकर लौट रहा था घर, वाहन ने कुचला, परिवार में पसरा मातम

सादाबाद-जलेसर मार्ग पर नगला ब्राह्मण के पास सोमवार की रात करीब नौ बजे सड़क हादसे में कस्बा के एक युवक की मौत हो गई। युवक अपनी भतीजी की शादी में जाने के लिए आगरा कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन पर रिजर्वेशन कराकर घर लौट रहा था।

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
accident
Aligarh

बेकाबू मैजिक पलटा, 12 यात्री घायल, भात देकर लौट रहे थे घर

5 मार्च 2019

नगर के मोहल्ला बारहसैनी में दो समुदायों के युवकों में होती मारपीट।
Hathras

दो समुदाय के युवकों के बीच मारपीट, जमकर बोतलें चलीं

6 मार्च 2019

सुनील कुमार का फाइल फोटो।
Hathras

भतीजी की शादी से पहले चाचा की हादसे में मौत

6 मार्च 2019

हाथरस रोडवेज बस स्टैंड का भवन।
Hathras

वाटर कूलर लगेगा, कुर्सियां भी लगेंगी

6 मार्च 2019

परेशान कार्डधारक नारेबाजी प्रदर्शन करते हुए।
Hathras

कम सामग्री दे रहा राशन डीलर ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन

6 मार्च 2019

सीओ सिटी को ज्ञापन देते भीम आर्मी के पदाधिकारी।
Hathras

धरने के लिए पहुंचे भीम आर्मी के कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने घेरा

6 मार्च 2019

99 राशन डीलरों के यहां हुई छापेमारी, 1 दुकान निलंबित
Hathras

99 राशन डीलरों के यहां हुई छापेमारी, 1 दुकान निलंबित

5 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Hathras

छह घंटे के अंदर खाते से लौटी पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि की किश्त

6 मार्च 2019

रोड हादसे में युवक की हुई मौत, घर की खुशियां मातम में बदली
Hathras

रोड हादसे में युवक की हुई मौत, घर की खुशियां मातम में बदली

5 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

हरदोई के फर्स्ट वोटर इस मुद्दे पर करेंगे वोट

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ यूपी के हरदोई पहुंचा। क्षेत्र के फर्स्ट वोटरों के मुद्दे देखिए यहां।

6 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:18

हरदोई में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले करेंगे ये काम

6 मार्च 2019

आगरा 2:18

आगरा में रोजगार न मिलने से नाराज युवकों का अनोखा प्रदर्शन, राहगीरों को रोककर उनके जूते किए पॉलिश

6 मार्च 2019

बीजेपी 01:21

बीजेपी सांसद ने बीजेपी विधायक पर ही बरसाए जूते, देखिए वीडियो

6 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 2:40

हरदोई की आधी आबादी चाहे बेहतरीन शिक्षा और रोजगार के अवसर

6 मार्च 2019

Related

पुरदिलगनर में बैठक कर चेयरमैन का विरोध करते सभासद।
Hathras

नगर पंचायत बोर्ड की बैठक में हंगामा, सदस्यों का वॉक आउट

6 मार्च 2019

फैक्टरी के टूटे ताले।
Hathras

फैक्टरी के ताले तोड़ चोरी का प्रयास

6 मार्च 2019

गुलवीर का फाइल फोटो।
Hathras

सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल ग्रामीण की मौत

4 मार्च 2019

गर्मियों में यात्रियों को मिलेगा ठंडा पानी
Hathras

गर्मियों में यात्रियों को मिलेगा ठंडा पानी

5 मार्च 2019

बाबा पर नाती की पिस्टल वापस न देने का आरोप
Hathras

बाबा पर नाती की पिस्टल वापस न देने का आरोप

5 मार्च 2019

धरना देने नगर पालिका पहुंचे तो पुलिस ने घेरा
Hathras

धरना देने नगर पालिका पहुंचे तो पुलिस ने घेरा

5 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.