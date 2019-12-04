शहर चुनें

अमित कुमार गुप्ता होंगे जिले के नए एसपी

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 12:33 AM IST
हरदोई। आजमगढ़ निवासी अमित कुमार गुप्ता जिले के नए पुलिस अधीक्षक होंगे। वर्तमान पुलिस अधीक्षक आलोक प्रियदर्शी को अंबेडकर नगर का एसपी बनाया गया है।
वर्ष 2013 में भारतीय पुलिस सेवा में अधिकारी बने अमित कुमार वर्तमान में एसपी एसटीएफ के पद पर बनारस में तैनात हैं। इससे पूर्व वह बलरामपुर में भी तैनात रह चुके हैं। तेज तर्रार छवि के अमित कुमार एसटीएफ में रहते हुए सराहनीय सफलताएं अर्जित कर चुके हैं। पुलिस विभाग के सूत्रों के अनुसार वह बुधवार को कार्यभार ग्रहण करेंगे।
SP
यूपी पुलिस
Hardoi

जिला कारागार में फांसी पर लटके बंदी को पुलिस ने बचाया, दहेज हत्या के आरोप में पिता संग काट रहा सजा

हरदोई जिला कारागार में दहेज हत्या के आरोप में बंद विचाराधीन बंदी ने मंगलवार दोपहर जेल के अंदर पेड़ पर चढ़कर अगौछे के फंदे से फांसी लगाकर जान देने का प्रयास किया। पुलिस ने फंदे से उतारकर उसे बचाया।

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Hardoi

यूपी: बेकाबू बाइक सड़क किनारे नाले में जा गिरी, दो दोस्तों की मौके पर मौत

3 दिसंबर 2019

हरदोई में पुलिस कार्यालय में घटना के बारे में जानकारी देते एसपी आलोक प्रियदर्शी व पुलिस हिरासत म?
Hardoi

सवा लाख के नकली नोट व छपाई के उपकरण बरामद

3 दिसंबर 2019

12000 rupees fine against sandi contemporary so
Hardoi

थानाध्यक्ष सांडी पर कोर्ट ने लगाया 12 हजार का हर्जाना

3 दिसंबर 2019

98 panchayat rajister got complete
Hardoi

1306 ग्राम पंचायतों में सिर्फ 98 के पूरे मिले रजिस्टर

3 दिसंबर 2019

8 lac rupees fraud
Hardoi

ौकरी लगवाने के नाम पर 8 लाख ठगे, दो पर रिपोर्ट

3 दिसंबर 2019

counting will be done with mobile ap
Hardoi

मोबइल एप के माध्यम से होगी आर्थिक गणना-डीएम

3 दिसंबर 2019

bareli and gola won hocky match
Hardoi

बरेली व गोला का दबदबा

3 दिसंबर 2019

15000 rupees fraud with old lady
Hardoi

पीएम आवास के नाम पर वृद्धा से 15 हजार ठगे, रिपोर्ट

3 दिसंबर 2019

सोल्जर बोर्ड चौराहा पर जल्द निकलने की कोशिश में आड़े तिरछे कर वाहन निकालते चालक। संवाद न्यूज एजे?
Hardoi

बेलगाम यातायात, बिगाड़ रहा शहर के हालात ...

3 दिसंबर 2019

