बाइक को बचाने के चक्कर में पोल से टकराई बस

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 12:27 AM IST
बाइक को बचाने के चक्कर में पोल से टकराई बस
हापुड़। मेरठ रोड फ्लाई ओवर के गांधी आश्रम वाले छोर पर लगे पोल से मूसलाधार बारिश के दौरान एक रोडवेज बस बाइक सवार को बचाने के चक्कर में टकरा गई। इस हादसे में बस का चालक परिचालक घायल हो गए जबकि यात्री सुरक्षित बच गए।
बस के परिचालक राहुल ने बताया कि उक्त बस गाजियाबाद डिपो की है जो कांवड़ियों को हरिद्वार पहुंचाकर वापस लौट रही थी।
शाम करीब पांच बजे मूसलाधार बारिश के दौरान मेरठ की ओर से गांधी आश्रम के पास फ्लाई ओवर पर चढ़ते समय अचानक एक बाइक सवार बस के आगे आ गया जिसे बचाने के प्रयास में बस पास में खड़े पोल से टकरा गई।
परिचालक का कहना है कि इस हादसे में उसे तथा चालक शिवम उर्फ सोनू को चोट आयी है। गनीमत रही कि कोई यात्री घायल नहीं हुआ। सभी यात्रियों को दूसरी बसों रवाना किया गया। बस में कुल 10 यात्री सवार थे।

rain
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कांवड़ यात्रा के चलते गाजियाबाद के सभी स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, पांच दिनों की छुट्टी घोषित

कांवड़ यात्रा को लेकर प्रशासन ने जिले के सभी स्कूलों कॉलेजों को पांच दिन के लिए बंद करने के आदेश दिया है।  यानि की 26 से 30 जुलाई तक सभी स्कूलों और कॉलेजों की छुट्टी घोषित कर दी गई हैं। 

25 जुलाई 2019

उड़ गए होश...
Hapur

बिजली विभाग ने भेजा 1.28 अरब का बिल, अब दफ्तर के चक्कर काट रहा शख्स

21 जुलाई 2019

ओवर ब्रिज पर खड़ी खराब कैदियों कर गाड़ीप्त3ष्ठ;
Hapur

पिलखुवा ओवरब्रिज पर आधा घंटा खड़ी रही 40 कैदियों से भरी बस

24 जुलाई 2019

hapur news
Hapur

एक सप्ताह के अंदर मृतक के परिवार को सहायता राशि दिलाने के निर्देश

24 जुलाई 2019

hapur news
Hapur

पेट्रोल पंप पर तेल डलवाने के दौरान युवक से मारपीट

24 जुलाई 2019

hapur news
Hapur

युवक पर पत्नी को भगा ले जाने का आरोप लगाया

24 जुलाई 2019

hapur news
Hapur

दिवंगत भाजपा नेता के घर पहुंचे प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

24 जुलाई 2019

bulandshahar news
Hapur

रेलवे पुलिस ने किया अवैध टिकट बेचने का भंडाफोड़

24 जुलाई 2019

hapur news
Hapur

बारिश में मकान ढहा, मलबे में दबकर महिला हुई घायल

24 जुलाई 2019

hapur news
Hapur

एनएचएआई की टीम ने अंडरपास को लेकर किया सर्वे

24 जुलाई 2019

