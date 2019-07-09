शहर चुनें

जिले में एक सप्ताह भी नहीं रुक सके नए बीएसए

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 11:24 PM IST
जिले में एक सप्ताह भी नहीं रुक सके नए बीएसए
हापुड़। शासन के आदेश पर हापुड़ से स्थानांतरित हुए तत्कालीन बीएसए देवेंद्र गुप्ता की फिर से वापसी हो गई है। नए बीएसए एक सप्ताह भी हापुड़ में नहीं रुक सके। सर्व शिक्षा अभियान की महत्ता को देखते हुए उन्हें वापस बुलाया गया है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि बीते दिनों तत्कालीन बीएसए देवेंद्र गुप्ता का शासन के आदेश पर सोनभद्र डायट में स्थानांतरण कर दिया गया था। इनके स्थान पर गौतमबुद्धनगर की डायट में वरिष्ठ प्रवक्ता के पद पर तैनात कमल सिंह को हापुड़ के बीएसए पद पर तैनाती मिली थी।
कमल सिंह को चार्ज लिए अभी एक सप्ताह भी नहीं हुआ कि शासन ने सर्व शिक्षा अभियान की महत्ता को देखते हुए बीएसए देवेंद्र गुप्ता को अग्रिम आदेश तक फिर से हापुड़ का बीएसए नियुक्त कर दिया है। कमल सिंह को मूल पद पर भेज दिया गया है। बीएसए देवेंद्र गुप्ता की वापसी से उत्साहित शिक्षकों ने उन्हें बधाई दी।

