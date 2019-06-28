शहर चुनें

Hapur

कथित गौकशी करने वाले युवक को पुलिस ने जेल भेजा

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 01:08 AM IST

कथित गोकशी करने वाले युवक को जेल भेजा
पिलखुवा। क्षेत्र के कंदौली के जंगल में एक सप्ताह पूर्व कथित गोवंश के काटने के मामले में पुलिस ने एक युवक को जेल भेजा है, जबकि फरार चार अज्ञात आरोपियों की पुलिस तलाश कर रही है।
बीते 22 जून की रात करीब 11 बजे गांव दहपा कंदौली के जंगल में गांव कंदौली निवासी आकाश त्यागी की खेत में गौ तस्कर कथित गोवंश काट रहे थे। इसी दौरान पास में खेत में काम करने वाले किसानों ने जाकर देखा तो कुछ आदमी कटे हुए गोवंश के पास खड़े थे। किसानों को देख गौतस्कर भाग खड़े हुए थे। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने गुस्साए लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन लोग आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी करने की मांग पर अड़े हुए थेे। बृहस्पतिवार को पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि कथित गौकशी में लिप्त एक आरोपी दहपा पुलिया पर खड़ा है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच आरोपी को पकड़ लिया। पिलखुवा एचपीडीए टैक्सटाईल्स सिटी चौकी इंचार्ज भूदेव त्यागी ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया आरोपी महेंद्र गांव कंदौली का रहने वाला है। आरोपी के खिलाफ गौवध अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया गया है। फरार अज्ञात चार गौतस्करों की पुलिस तलाश में जुटी हुई है।

