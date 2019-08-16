शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   three brother and sister was died in river

कूड़ा नदी में डूबकर तीन बहन-भाइयों की मौत

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 11:06 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कूड़ा नदी में डूबकर तीन बहन-भाइयों की मौत
विज्ञापन
सिद्धार्थनगर। मोहाना क्षेत्र के जफराजोत गांव के पास बृहस्पतिवार को कूड़ा नदी में डूबने से बहन और दो भाइयों की मौत हो गई। वे रक्षाबंधन पर मां और बड़ी बहन के साथ ननिहाल जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने तीनों के शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।
पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार नेपाल के रूपनदेही जिले के बेतकुइयां गांव निवाली अनीता पत्नी बेचन चौधरी का मायका सिद्धार्थनगर के जोगिया कोतवाली क्षेत्र के भगौतापुर गांव में है। रक्षाबंधन को वह अपने चार बच्चों पूजा (8 वर्ष), सुधा (5.5 वर्ष), मनोज (3.5 वर्ष) और सनोज (1.5 वर्ष) के साथ मायके जा रही थी। जफराजोत गांव के पास वह कूड़ा नदी के पुल पर टैंपो से उतर गई और शौच के लिए बच्चों को पुल के नीचे ले गई। इसी दौरान पैर फिसलने से सुधा, मनोज व सनोज नदी में गिरकर डूब गए। गुरुवार को सुधा और मनोज तथा शुक्रवार को सनोज की लाश नदी से बरामद कर ली गई। हादसे के बाद अनीता नेपाल लौट गई। बच्चों के शवो की पहचान पूजा, उसकी नानी साबित्री और मौसा फूलचंद चौधरी ने की। सीओ सदर दिलीप व एसओ मनोज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अरुण जेटली-राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
Delhi NCR

अरुण जेटली की हालत नाजुक, राष्ट्रपति के बाद अमित शाह भी एम्स पहुंचे

16 अगस्त 2019

ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
Predictions

शुक्र का सिंह राशि में परिवर्तन, जानें आपके लिए शुभ या अशुभ

16 अगस्त 2019

ayodhya case
India News

अयोध्या मामला : 'नमाज सड़कों पर भी होती है इसका मतलब यह नहीं कि सड़क आपकी'

16 अगस्त 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Atal Bihari Vajpayee had shaken everyone by his tremendous speeches
India News

अपने जबरदस्त भाषणों से अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने सबको हिला दिया था..

16 अगस्त 2019

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Jammu

धोनी ने पूरी की ट्रेनिंग, सुर्खियों में हैं माही की यह तस्वीरें, सच जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरी रिपोर्ट

16 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: थल और वायुसेना को हाई अलर्ट पर रहने का आदेश, पाक रच रहा बड़ी साजिश

16 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
death4
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की पहली पुण्यतिथिः उनकी जिंदगी के 6 राज, शादी की बात पर भरी सदन में दिया था जवाब

16 अगस्त 2019

भारतीय अन्तरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन ( इसरो ) की स्थापना 15 अगस्त 1969 को हुई थी।
Blog

इसरो के 50 सालः चन्द्रयान-2 दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर ही क्यों उतरेगा?

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर लाल किले की प्राचीर से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने क्या कहा, पढ़िए पूरा भाषण

15 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कीनिया: मौत के बाद कब्र से शव निकाल कर उतार ली वर्दी, लगे गंभीर आरोप, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा मामला

16 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

Independence Day 2019: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने पीला साफा पहन किया देश को संबोधित

15 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
हितेश (फाइल फोटो)
Faridabad

रेस्तरां में पत्नी के साथ मना रहा था जन्मदिन की पार्टी, हुआ कुछ ऐसा बेटे के सिर से उठा बाप का साया

15 अगस्त 2019

Sunny Deol and Nitin Gadkari
Bollywood

RSS मुख्यालय पहुंचे सनी देओल और केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी, लगाए हिन्दुस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे

15 अगस्त 2019

Ro Khanna
World

पाक कांग्रेसनल कॉकस में शरीक हुए भारतवंशी सांसद रो खन्ना, शामिल होने वाले पहले भारतीय अमेरिकी 

15 अगस्त 2019

हथियार समेत युवक
Meerut

यूपी: हाथ में ग्रेनेड लिए फोटो वायरल, मचा हड़कंप, पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

15 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट खरीदारों के लिए हेल्प डेस्क बनाएगी यूपी रेरा, मिलेगी हर जानकारी

14 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

होटल के कमरे में मिला शव
Gorakhpur

यूपी: होटल के कमरे में खून से लथपथ मिला शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

खलीलाबाद शहर के एक होटल के कमरे में शुक्रवार की रात खून से लथपथ एक नलकूप ऑपरेटर का शव मिला। सूचना पर एसपी ब्रजेश सिंह समेत अन्य अधिकारी पहुंच गए। पुलिस मामले की जांच पड़ताल में जुट गई है।

16 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
officer suspended in bribe
Gorakhpur

रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में प्रभारी एडीओ समाज कल्याण निलंबित

16 अगस्त 2019

Harsh firing
Gorakhpur

स्वतंत्रदिवस पर विद्यालय में फायरिंग कर फंसे प्रबंधक, शिक्षक

16 अगस्त 2019

झंडारोहण के बाद विद्यालय प्रबंधक व अध्यापक द्वारा हर्ष फायरिंग
Gorakhpur

यूपी: स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर ध्वजारोहण के समय विद्यालय प्रबंधक व अध्यापक ने की हर्ष फायरिंग, मुकदमा दर्ज

15 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Gorakhpur

रक्षा बंधन के दिन करंट लगने से सगे भाई-बहन की मौत, परिवार में मचा कोहराम

15 अगस्त 2019

घायलों से मिलने जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे सीओ सदर रमेश कुमार
Gorakhpur

भीषण हादसा: श्रद्धालुओं के ट्रैक्टर ट्राली को पीछे से ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, तीन की मौत, पांच घायल

15 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पड़ोसी से संबंध के शक में बहू को लाठी से पीटकर मार डाला

15 अगस्त 2019

RAPE AND VEDIO VIRAL
Gorakhpur

प्रेमी ने बुलाया, दोस्तों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

15 अगस्त 2019

युवक की हत्या
Gorakhpur

विवाहिता के घर में घुसा युवक, परिवारवालों ने कर दी हत्या 

12 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: नशीली गोली खिलाकर पांच महीने तक किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा डॉक्टर, गिरफ्तार

15 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

अनुच्छेद 370 पर UNSC में पाकिस्तान को झटका, भारत की दो टूक- ये पूरी तरह हमारा आंतरिक मामला

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को निष्प्रभावी किए जाने के बाद चीन और पाकिस्तान ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की अनौपचारिक बैठक की मांग की थी। इस बैठक में पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका लगा है क्योंकि उसे चीन के अलावा किसी और का साथ नहीं मिला है।

16 अगस्त 2019

शिवराज 3:01

जब घायल युवक को देख दौड़ पड़े शिवराज सिंह चौहान

16 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:48

हवाई कंपनियों ने 23 अगस्त तक श्रीनगर की उड़ानें रद्द कीं, सुरक्षा कारणों का दिया हवाला

16 अगस्त 2019

भारी बारिश 1:10

मध्य प्रदेश के नीमच में हादसा, नहर में जल स्तर बढ़ने के कारण अस्थायी दुकानें बहीं

16 अगस्त 2019

क्रिकेट 3:01

विश्व कप में हार के बावजूद रवि शास्त्री आखिर क्यों फिर से चुने गए टीम इंडिया के कोच?

16 अगस्त 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

यूपी: टिक टॉक पर वीडियो बनाते समय पांच डूबे, एक की मौत

13 अगस्त 2019

Minor raped five years old girl, Critical condition, Gorakhpur, UP
Gorakhpur

हैवानियत: साढ़े पांच साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म, हालत नाजुक

12 अगस्त 2019

युवक को मारी गोली
Gorakhpur

यूपी: बदमाशों ने युवक को मारी गोली, मौके पर मौत

12 अगस्त 2019

सिपाही विशाल का असिस्टेंड कमांडेंट बनने पर बधाई देते एसएसपी डा सुनील कुमार गुप्ता व सीओ योगेंद्?
Gorakhpur

हौसलें से भरी उड़ान, सिपाही से बन गए असिस्टेंड कमांडेंट

14 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

सेब लदे ट्रक से 30 क्विंटल पॉलिथीन जब्त, 80 हजार जुर्माना वसूला

15 अगस्त 2019

COURT AND FINE
Gorakhpur

महिला कैदी के लिए मदद को बढ़े हाथ, जमा हुआ जुर्माना

15 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited