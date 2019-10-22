शहर चुनें

26 से लगातार चार दिन बंद रहेंगे बंद

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 01:12 AM IST
26 से लगातार चार दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक
गोरखपुर। बैंक में जरूरी काम है तो इस हफ्ते आपको परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। मंगलवार को बैंकों की हड़ताल की वजह से कामकाज प्रभावित रहेगा। वहीं, 26 अक्तूबर से चार दिन तक अवकाश और पर्व की वजह से बैंक बंद रहेंगे। इलाहाबाद बैंक स्टाफ एसोसिएशन के मंत्री आशुतोष सिंह ने बताया कि 26 को चौथे शनिवार का अवकाश रहेगा। 27 को दीपावली पर बैंक बंद रहेंगे। 28 को गोवर्द्धन पूजा और 29 अक्टूबर को भाईदूज पर अवकाश रहेगा।
उधर, बैंकों के विलय के विरोध में ऑल इंडिया बैंक इंपलाइज एसोसिएशन (एआईबीईए) व बैंक इंपलाइज फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (बैफी) ने मंगलवार को बैंकों में हड़ताल की घोषणा की है। भारतीय ट्रेड यूनियन कांग्रेस एटक ने भी हड़ताल का समर्थन किया है। आशुतोष सिंह के मुताबिक इस हड़ताल को सभी कर्मचारियों का समर्थन प्राप्त है।
उन्होंने बताया कि बैंकों का विलय रोकने, बैंकिंग सुधारों पर रोक, खराब ऋ णों की वसूली सुनिश्चित करने, चूककर्ताओं पर कठोर कार्रवाई एवं बैंकों में पर्याप्त भर्ती आदि को लेकर हड़ताल का आह्वान किया गया है। हालांकि एसबीआई इस हड़ताल में शामिल नहीं होगा।
