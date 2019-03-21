Kalraj Mishra, Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Deoria: I will not contest elections this time, I have been given a lot of other responsibilities by the party so my time will be devoted to that. pic.twitter.com/SC7aG6Svxv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 21, 2019
गोरखपुर के घंटाघर से शुरू होने वाली भगवान नृसिंह की शोभायात्रा में हिस्सा लेने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पहुंच गए हैं।
21 मार्च 2019