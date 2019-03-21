शहर चुनें

भाजपा सांसद कलराज मिश्र ने किया बड़ा एलान, बोले-नहीं लड़ूंगा चुनाव, बताई ये वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देवरिया Updated Thu, 21 Mar 2019 01:12 PM IST
कलराज मिश्र, भाजपा सांसद
कलराज मिश्र, भाजपा सांसद - फोटो : एएनआई
भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और देवरिया से लोकसभा सांसद कलराज मिश्र ने बड़ा एलान किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं इस बार चुनाव नहीं लड़ूंगा, मुझे पार्टी द्वारा कई अन्य जिम्मेदारियां दी गई हैं, इसलिए मेरा समय उसी के प्रति समर्पित होगा।
