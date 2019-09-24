शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur STF arrested five including BSA Steno in Siddharthnagar

शिक्षकों की भर्ती में फर्जीवाड़ा प्रकरण: एसटीएफ ने बीएसए के स्टेनों सहित पांच को गिरफ्तार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 09:23 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
सिद्धार्थनगर में एसटीएफ ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। बीएसए के स्टेनो हरेंद्र सिंह समेत पांच लोगों को एसटीएफ ने गिरफ्तार किया है। शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति में फर्ज़ीवाड़ा हुआ था। 
विज्ञापन
एसटीएफ के नाम पर शिक्षकों से करीब 40 लाख की वसूली की गई थी। बीएसए पर भी गंभीर आरोप लगे थे। अभी बीएसए की तलाश की जा रही है। 

आरोपियों के पास से दो सांसदों के नाम के फर्जी लेटर पैड भी मिले हैं। सामाजिक संस्थाओं के भी पैड मिले हैं, जिनपर शिक्षकों की झूठी शिकायत की जाती थी, फिर वसूली होती थी।
 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

कार रोकने का इशारा करने पर एएसआई को पीटा, सर्विस पिस्टल छीनने की भी कोशिश

24 सितंबर 2019

आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
Delhi NCR

मैं पत्नी से बुहत प्यार करता था, पर उसकी पड़ोसी युवक से नजदीकियां थीं, पति का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

24 सितंबर 2019

road accident on yamuna expressway In mathura
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर दर्दनाक हादसा, अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से दो की मौत

24 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
अक्षरधाम के पास की घटना
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास हुई मुठभेड़ का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने, सिपाही निलंबित

24 सितंबर 2019

महिला की मौत
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: प्रेम नगर में हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर ने की थी पत्नी की हत्या, सच आया सामने

24 सितंबर 2019

एफआईआर (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

यूपी: फर्जी बिल्डर बन एनआरआई को लगाया 15 लाख का चूना, कोर्ट के आदेश पर मामला दर्ज

24 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur stf teacher recruitment
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

ट्रंप की दो टूक: जब दोनों देश सहमत हों, तभी कश्मीर पर करूंगा मध्यस्थता

24 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13 के आगाज से कास्टिंग काउच पर सुरवीन चावला के खुलासे तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अयोध्या मामला
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मुस्लिम पक्षकार की दलील, राम-अल्लाह का सम्मान नहीं होगा तो देश खत्म हो जाएगा

24 सितंबर 2019

बाईपास का होगा निर्माण (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

तो आसान हो जाएगी काठमांडू की यात्रा, यूपी सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

24 सितंबर 2019

rahul dholakia
Bollywood

'हाउडी मोदी' पर शाहरुख की फिल्म के निर्देशक का तंज, कार्यक्रम को बताया- पीआर मास्टर स्ट्रोक

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राफेल विमान
India News

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के पहले राफेल विमान के टेल नंबर 'आरबी 01' के पीछे की कहानी

24 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

'इंशाअल्लाह' के बंद होने पर अब सलमान खान ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, भंसाली को लेकर कही ये बात

24 सितंबर 2019

Airtel blame on Jio Says 4G company playing with system by reducing call bell time
Tech Diary

मिस्ड कॉल पर भिड़ीं देश की दो अग्रणी दूरसंचार कंपनियां

24 सितंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13 launching
Television

'सेलिब्रिटी एक्सप्रेस' के साथ बिग बॉस 13 का आगाज, लॉन्चिंग के दौरान फोटोग्राफर पर भड़के सलमान

24 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कश्मीर घाटी में मौजूदा शांति बड़े खतरे का संकेत, छिपे हैं करीब 275 आतंकी

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बाईपास का होगा निर्माण (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

तो आसान हो जाएगी काठमांडू की यात्रा, यूपी सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

महराजगंज जिले के ठूठीबारी (राजाबारी) कस्बे के पास भारत-नेपाल बार्डर पर बाईपास का निर्माण होगा। इसके बन जाने से महेशपुर होते हुए न सिर्फ काठमांडू जाना आसान होगा बल्कि काठमांडू की दूरी 50 किलो मीटर कम हो जाएगी।

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सिक्मि में बरामद गाड़ी के साथ एसआई बदरुद्दीन र यसपी सिंह।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर से चुरा कर गाड़ी जा रही चाइना

24 सितंबर 2019

railway parcel and cycle selling
Gorakhpur

बाइक के बराबर हुई साइकिल की कीमत, अब होगी नीलामी

24 सितंबर 2019

fight
Gorakhpur

पुजारी और उत्तराधिकारी में मारपीट

24 सितंबर 2019

बांसगांव हत्या के बाद घर के बाहर जुटे लोग।
Gorakhpur

बांसगांव में घर बंटवारे को लेकर चचेरे भाई की हतया

24 सितंबर 2019

loot
Gorakhpur

बैंक मैनेजर की पत्नी की चेन लूटकर पुलिस के सामने से ही फरार हो गए बदमाश

24 सितंबर 2019

passenger left out in train
Gorakhpur

चलती ट्रेन में बदमाशों ने मचाया उतपात, यात्री को नीचे फेंका

24 सितंबर 2019

court news and fake marrige certificate
Gorakhpur

कोर्ट में शादी घश्याम से, सर्ठिफिकेट में बदल गया दूल्हा

24 सितंबर 2019

आयुष्माना योजना रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना करते सीडीओ और सीएमओ ।
Gorakhpur

प्रत्येक लाभार्थी को मिले योजना का फायदा: सीडीओ

24 सितंबर 2019

court decision
Gorakhpur

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म में सात साल की कैद

24 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Chinmayanand Case| ड्राइवर ने खोला पीड़िता और उसके दोस्तों का चौंकाने वाला राज

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण में ड्राइवर ने पीड़िता और उसके दोस्तों का चौंकाने वाला राज खोला है। इस राज के खुलने के बाद इस पूरे मामले में नया मोड़ देखने को मिल रहा है।

23 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 8:29

बच्चों संग रोज डे मनाने पहुंचे अर्जुन कपूर, फिर लाल रंग से सजाया मुंबई का मशहूर वर्ली सी लिंक

23 सितंबर 2019

खालिद जहांगीर 1:36

भाजपा प्रवक्ता ने यूएनएचआरसी में कहा- पाकिस्तान ने हमारे बगीचों को कब्रगाह बना दिया

23 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप 1:28

हाउडी मोदी में पीएम जलवा देख जाम्यांग ने किया ट्वीट- झुकती है दुनिया झुकाने वाला चाहिए

23 सितंबर 2019

बिग बॉस 13 2:40

Bigg Boss 13: ऐसा शानदार होगा 'बिग बॉस 13' का हाउस, नए सीजन में होगा खास धमाल

23 सितंबर 2019

Related

घटना से दुखी परिवार
Gorakhpur

यूपी: मां के साथ पोखरे में स्नान करने गई तीन बालिकाओं की मौत, गांव में मचा कोहराम

22 सितंबर 2019

air force houses validation
Gorakhpur

एयरफोर्स के पास बने 5000 मकान जल्द होंगे वैध

24 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

प्रसूता की मौत से नाराज लोगों ने किया हंगामा, अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों पर पैसे मांगने के आरोप

23 सितंबर 2019

new train pune to gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

पुण-गोरखपुर के बीच चलेगी पूजा स्पेशल

24 सितंबर 2019

cable and network problem
Gorakhpur

केबल कटने से मेडिकल कॉलेज की नेटवर्क सेवा ठप

24 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

यूपी: सोशल मीडिया पर सीएम के खिलाफ अभद्र टिप्पणी करना शख्स को पड़ा भारी, मामला दर्ज

24 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited