Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Sitapur ›   ट्रेन से कटकर महिला की मौत

ट्रेन से कटकर महिला की मौत

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 01:03 AM IST
महमूदाबाद में रेल क्रॉसिंग के पास हुआ हादसा
महमूदाबाद( सीतापुर)। गोंडा से शाहजहाँपुर जा रही पैसेंजर गाड़ी से कटकर एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला मुख्यालय भेज दिया है। मृतका के शव की पहचान कर ली गई है।

शनिवार की सुबह करीब आठ बजे एक पैसेंजर ट्रेन गोंडा-शाहजहांपुर जा रही थी। उनेरा क्रॉसिंग के पश्चिम चंद कदमों की दूरी पर रेल पटरी के किनारे एक अज्ञात बुजुर्ग महिला ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गई। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना पर कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और महिला के शव को कब्जे में लेकर उसकी शिनाख्त के प्रयास शुरू किए।

शव मिलने के करीब दो घंटे बाद मृतका की शिनाख्त में लगे एसआई मुकेश कुमार, एचसीपी कबीर, रामचंद्र महिला आरक्षी पूजा व लता ने गोधौरी निवासिनी कंचनलता (65) पत्नी सोनासर के रूप में की। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जिला मुख्यालय भेज दिया।

