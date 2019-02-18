शहर चुनें

Farrukhabad ›   छात्रा से दुष्कर्म में आरोपी को सात साल की सजा

छात्रा से दुष्कर्म में आरोपी को सात साल की सजा

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 11:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फर्रुखाबाद। अपर जिला जज रेखा शर्मा ने छात्रा से दुष्कर्म के मामले में सात साल की सजा सुनाई। उसपर 20 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया है। जुर्माना अदा न करने पर 6 माह की सजा भुगतनी होगी। कमालगंज थाना के एक गांव निवासी कक्षा दस की छात्रा 12 अगस्त 2017 को स्कूल से लौट रही थी।
रास्ते में जहानगंज थाने के उस्मानगंज गांव निवासी दिलीप कुमार ने छात्रा से दुष्कर्म किया। छात्रा की मां ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। सोमवार को न्यायाधीश ने सात साल की सजा व 20 हजार रुपये के जुर्माने से दंडित किया है।

