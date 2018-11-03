शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Faizabad ›   दीपोत्सव के लिए गैरजनपदों से आएंगे 24 मजिस्ट्रेट

दीपोत्सव के लिए गैरजनपदों से आएंगे 24 मजिस्ट्रेट

Lucknow Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 01:01 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
गैर जनपदों से आएंगे 24 मजिस्ट्रेट
विज्ञापन
फैजाबाद। अयोध्या के दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम में शांति व्यवस्था के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने गैर जनपदों से 24 मजिस्ट्रेटों की मांग की है। डीएम डॉ. अनिल कुमार ने अतिरिक्त मजिस्ट्रेटों की व्यवस्था के लिए कमिश्नर को पत्र भेजा था। उन्होंने चार एडीएम और 20 एसडीएम की जरूरत बताई है। जिलाधिकारी कार्यालय ने भी अतिरिक्त मजिस्ट्रेटों की व्यवस्था के लिए पत्र लिखे जाने की पुष्टि की है।

Recommended

teacher murder
Delhi NCR

बवाना टीचर हत्याकांडः कौन है मॉडल एंजिल गुप्ता, जिसके चक्कर में पति ने की पत्नी सुनीता की हत्या

2 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

...जब प्रियंका चोपड़ा और शाहरुख खान की शादी की फैली थीं खबरें तो मन्नत में मचा था बवाल

2 नवंबर 2018

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri
शाहरुख खान
Shahrukh Khan
shahrukh khan
Bollywood

...जब प्रियंका चोपड़ा और शाहरुख खान की शादी की फैली थीं खबरें तो मन्नत में मचा था बवाल

2 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

जब एक फोन के बाद गौरी संग सुहागरात भी न मना पाए थे शाहरुख, मच्छरों में कटी थी रात

2 नवंबर 2018

shahrukh khan gauri khan
शाहरुख खान
shahrukh khan
Shahrukh khan
Bollywood

जब एक फोन के बाद गौरी संग सुहागरात भी न मना पाए थे शाहरुख, मच्छरों में कटी थी रात

2 नवंबर 2018

1
Weird Stories

26 ग्राम के बच्चे की तस्वीरें शेयर कर कपल ने सुनाई दर्दभरी दास्तां, बोले-डॉक्टर ने कहा था 'कचरा'

2 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: किसी महाराजा के राजमहल जैसा है शाहरुख खान का घर, 13 करोड़ में खरीदा था अब कीमत हुई 200 करोड़

2 नवंबर 2018

shahrukh khan
shahrukh khan
shahrukh khan
mannat
Bollywood

PHOTOS: किसी महाराजा के राजमहल जैसा है शाहरुख खान का घर, 13 करोड़ में खरीदा था अब कीमत हुई 200 करोड़

2 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

रोहित वाकई हैं 'हिटमैन', जड़ा छक्कों का 'दोहरा शतक', रिकॉर्डबुक की तहस-नहस

2 नवंबर 2018

rohit sharma
rohit sharma
रोहित शर्मा
rohit sharma
Cricket News

रोहित वाकई हैं 'हिटमैन', जड़ा छक्कों का 'दोहरा शतक', रिकॉर्डबुक की तहस-नहस

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

pretty feet,
Weird Stories

इस लड़की के बदबूदार मोजे और जूते की लगती है करोड़ों में बोली, वजह हैरान करने वाली

2 नवंबर 2018

police
Government Jobs

पुलिस में नौकरी पाने का इससे बढ़िया मौका नहीं मिलेगा, 3,000 से अधिक पदों पर है वैकेंसी

2 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

कौन था अच्युतानंद उर्फ सुमित शुक्ला, पढ़ें कैसे पहुंचा अपराध की दुनिया के शिखर तक

2 नवंबर 2018

it is important to divide the power of companies like google and facebook
Rest of World

फेसबुक और गूगल जैसी कंपनियों की ताकत को विभाजित करने की जरूरत

2 नवंबर 2018

two airplanes of Indigo narrowly escaped accident
India News

आसमान में टकराने से बचे इंडिगो के दो विमान, पायलट की सूझबूझ से टला बड़ा हादसा

2 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या: दीपोत्सव में जलेंगे तीन लाख दिए, 11655 लीटर तेल, चार लाख बाती से जलेंगे तीन लाख दीपक

2 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

राजधानी में बंद होंगे निर्माण कार्य, 21 लोगों को भेजा नोटिस, 6 को होगा भारत और वेस्टइंडीज टी-20 मैच

2 नवंबर 2018

Lathi charge
Lucknow

यूपी: प्रदर्शन कर रहे सहकारी समिति कर्मचारियों पर लाठीचार्ज, तस्वीरों में देखिए पुलिस की बर्बरता

2 नवंबर 2018

मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी जायजा लेते हुए
Lucknow

मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी ने लिया दीपोत्सव की तैयारियों का जायजा, कोरियाई टीम भी रही साथ

2 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

एक और बाबा ने आश्रम में महिला के साथ की बंधक बनाकर हैवानियत, दो साल तक की दरिंदगी

2 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

महंत परमहंस दास (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

एक महीने में कानून बनाकर करें राम मंदिर निर्माण, नहीं तो आत्मदाह को होंगे मजबूर: परमहंस दास

अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई जनवरी तक के लिए स्थगित किए जाने से निराश तपस्वी छावनी के महंत परमहंस दास ने सरकार से एक महीने में कानून बनाकर राम मंदिर निर्माण करने की अपील की है।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
151 मीटर ऊंची श्रीराम प्रतिमा के लिए स्थल देखेंगें मुख्यमंत्री
Faizabad

151 मीटर ऊंची श्रीराम प्रतिमा के लिए स्थल देखेंगें मुख्यमंत्री

2 नवंबर 2018

संत परमहंस के घर जाकर इकबाल अंसारी ने की मुलाकात
Faizabad

संत परमहंस के घर जाकर इकबाल अंसारी ने की मुलाकात

1 नवंबर 2018

साकेत महाविद्यालय के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर निलंबित
Faizabad

साकेत महाविद्यालय के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर निलंबित

1 नवंबर 2018

वल्र्ड रिकार्ड के लिए 40 मिनट तक दीए जलने अनिवार्य
Faizabad

वल्र्ड रिकार्ड के लिए 40 मिनट तक दीए जलने अनिवार्य

2 नवंबर 2018

कोरिया की फर्स्ट लेडी होंगी दीपोत्सव की मुख्य अतिथि
Faizabad

कोरिया की फर्स्ट लेडी होंगी दीपोत्सव की मुख्य अतिथि

2 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सेंट्रल शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के सदस्य पर फिल्म में काम दिलाने के नाम पर यौन शोषण का आरोप, गिरफ्तार

30 अक्टूबर 2018

पखवारे भर में चलेंगी जिले की चीनी मिलें
Faizabad

पखवारे भर में चलेंगी जिले की चीनी मिलें

1 नवंबर 2018

युवक की हत्या में दो लोगों को आजीवन कारावास
Faizabad

युवक की हत्या में दो लोगों को आजीवन कारावास

1 नवंबर 2018

हर घंटे पर मिलेंगी लखनऊ व गोरखपुर मार्ग की बसें
Faizabad

हर घंटे पर मिलेंगी लखनऊ व गोरखपुर मार्ग की बसें

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

अयोध्या में तोगड़िया समर्थकों की पुलिस से झड़प, लगे मोदी विरोधी नारे

अयोध्या में रामकोट की परिक्रमा के दौरान प्रवीण तोगड़िया के समर्थकों व पुलिस की भिड़ंत हो गई।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

परमहंस दास 1:04

अनशन पर बैठे महंत परमहंस दास को पुलिस ने उठाया, राम मंदिर निर्माण की कर रहे हैं मांग

8 अक्टूबर 2018

FAIZABAD 0:53

फैजाबाद पहुंचे राम नाईक का बड़ा बयान, NRC रिपोर्ट पर कहा ये

13 अगस्त 2018

FAIZABAD 1:46

VIDEO: फैजाबाद में बीजेपी विधायक के भाई से मारपीट

11 अगस्त 2018

दिनेश शर्मा 1:21

घुसपैठिए छीन रहे देश के हिंदू-मुस्लिम का हक- दिनेश शर्मा

1 अगस्त 2018

Related

हेलीकाप्टर से वनवासी वेश में आएंगें भगवान राम-सीता
Faizabad

हेलीकाप्टर से वनवासी वेश में आएंगें भगवान राम-सीता

31 अक्टूबर 2018

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के सदस्य पर दुष्कर्म के प्रयास का केस दर्ज
Faizabad

शिया वक्फ बोर्ड के सदस्य पर दुष्कर्म के प्रयास का केस दर्ज

31 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या के संत-धर्माचार्यों का सम्मान करेंगें उद्धव ठाकरे
Faizabad

अयोध्या के संत-धर्माचार्यों का सम्मान करेंगें उद्धव ठाकरे

31 अक्टूबर 2018

स्कूल बस से उतरते समय गिरा मासूम, बस चढने से हुई मौत
Faizabad

स्कूल बस से उतरते समय गिरा मासूम, बस चढने से हुई मौत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

शस्त्र लाइसेंस आवेदन में जमा करना होगा तीन का आईटीआर
Faizabad

शस्त्र लाइसेंस आवेदन में जमा करना होगा तीन का आईटीआर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

हमरी अटरिया पर आजा रे संवरिया...
Faizabad

हमरी अटरिया पर आजा रे संवरिया...

1 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.