Faizabad ›   परिषदीय स्कूलों में 29 से होगी अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा, तैयारी तेज

परिषदीय स्कूलों में 29 से होगी अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा, तैयारी तेज

Lucknow Bureau Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 12:07 AM IST
2097 परिषदीय स्कूलों में अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा 29 से
फैजाबाद। जिले के 2097 परिषदीय विद्यालयों में अध्ययनरत छात्र-छात्राओं की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा 29 अक्तूबर से शुरू होकर 3 नवंबर तक चलेगी।

परीक्षा में कॉपी, प्रश्न पत्र आदि के मद में करीब 21.65 लाख रुपये की धनराशि प्रशासन ने विद्यालय प्रबंध समिति के खाते में भेज दी है। बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग ने बुधवार को समय सारिणी भी जारी कर दी है।

जिले में कुल 1529 प्राथमिक विद्यालय व 568 जूनियर हाई स्कूल संचालित हैं। जारी समय सारिणी के अनुसार परीक्षा 29 अक्तूबर से तीन नवंबर तक चलेगी। परीक्षा के प्रथम दिवस पहली पाली में हिंदी व दूसरी पाली में कला की परीक्षा कराई जाएगी।

30 अक्तूबर को गणित मौखिक, गणित लिखित, गणित, कृषि विज्ञान, 31 को अंग्रेजी, कार्यानुभव, एक नवंबर को हमारा परिवेश, सामाजिक विषय, विज्ञान, दो नवंबर को संस्कृत/उर्दू, शारीरिक शिक्षा व तीन नवंबर को पर्यावरण अध्ययन की परीक्षा होगी।

जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी अमिता सिंह ने बताया अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा 29 अक्तूबर से शुरू होकर तीन नवंबर तक चलेंगी। इसकी समय सारिणी जारी हो चुकी है। परीक्षा के लिए करीब 21.65 लाख की धनराशि विद्यालय प्रबंधन समिति के खाते में भेज दी गई है।

प्रवीण तोगड़िया
Lucknow

केंद्र सरकार व प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का विकल्प मिल गया है: अयोध्या में प्रवीण तोगड़िया

अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद के संस्थापक प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने 'मंदिर नहीं तो वोट नहीं' का नारा देते हुए कहा कि इस संकल्प को लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद के कार्यकर्ता गांव-गांव जाएंगे और आम जनता को जागरुक करेंगे।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

जल्द अयोध्या पहुंचेगें 70 हजार घन फुट पत्थर
Faizabad

जल्द अयोध्या पहुंचेगें 70 हजार घन फुट पत्थर

25 अक्टूबर 2018

संदिग्ध अवस्था में अपने केबिन में मृत मिला रेलवे कर्मी
Faizabad

संदिग्ध अवस्था में अपने केबिन में मृत मिला रेलवे कर्मी

25 अक्टूबर 2018

शोधार्थियों ने रिसर्च में कहा, अयोध्या बने हैरिटेज सिटी
Faizabad

शोधार्थियों ने रिसर्च में कहा, अयोध्या बने हैरिटेज सिटी

25 अक्टूबर 2018

दो दिवसीय पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा आज से
Faizabad

दो दिवसीय पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा आज से

25 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया का काफिला रोका, समर्थकों के साथ पैदल पहुंचे अयोध्या
Faizabad

प्रवीण तोगड़िया का काफिला रोका, समर्थकों के साथ पैदल पहुंचे अयोध्या

21 अक्टूबर 2018

तोगड़िया ने खूब किया पॉलिटिकल ड्रामा, नहीं खोला पता
Faizabad

तोगड़िया ने खूब किया पॉलिटिकल ड्रामा, नहीं खोला पता

24 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवसेना ने शुरू की मिशन अयोध्या अभियान की तैयारी
Faizabad

शिवसेना ने शुरू की मिशन अयोध्या अभियान की तैयारी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतिष्ठित स्कूल की 11 वीं की छात्रा लापता, हड़कंप
Faizabad

प्रतिष्ठित स्कूल की 11 वीं की छात्रा लापता, हड़कंप

21 अक्टूबर 2018

महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास की हुई गवाही
Faizabad

महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास की हुई गवाही

24 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या में तोगड़िया समर्थकों की पुलिस से झड़प, लगे मोदी विरोधी नारे

अयोध्या में रामकोट की परिक्रमा के दौरान प्रवीण तोगड़िया के समर्थकों व पुलिस की भिड़ंत हो गई।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

परमहंस दास 1:04

अनशन पर बैठे महंत परमहंस दास को पुलिस ने उठाया, राम मंदिर निर्माण की कर रहे हैं मांग

8 अक्टूबर 2018

FAIZABAD 0:53

फैजाबाद पहुंचे राम नाईक का बड़ा बयान, NRC रिपोर्ट पर कहा ये

13 अगस्त 2018

FAIZABAD 1:46

VIDEO: फैजाबाद में बीजेपी विधायक के भाई से मारपीट

11 अगस्त 2018

दिनेश शर्मा 1:21

घुसपैठिए छीन रहे देश के हिंदू-मुस्लिम का हक- दिनेश शर्मा

1 अगस्त 2018

झुनझुनवाला ग्रुप आफ इंस्टीट्यूट में होगी अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृति परीक्षा
Faizabad

झुनझुनवाला ग्रुप आफ इंस्टीट्यूट में होगी अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृति परीक्षा

24 अक्टूबर 2018

एशिया के तीर्थ स्थलों में अयोध्या का बड़ा महत्व: प्रो. दीक्षित
Faizabad

एशिया के तीर्थ स्थलों में अयोध्या का बड़ा महत्व: प्रो. दीक्षित

24 अक्टूबर 2018

अब दिल्ली में नई पार्टी का एलान करेंगे तोगड़िया
Faizabad

अब दिल्ली में नई पार्टी का एलान करेंगे तोगड़िया

24 अक्टूबर 2018

दीपोत्सव से पहले पूरा हो राम की पैड़ी का सुंदरीकरण
Faizabad

दीपोत्सव से पहले पूरा हो राम की पैड़ी का सुंदरीकरण

24 अक्टूबर 2018

सरयू तट पर गूंजा अयोध्या, काशी, विश्वनाथ तीनों लेगे एक साथ
Faizabad

सरयू तट पर गूंजा अयोध्या, काशी, विश्वनाथ तीनों लेगे एक साथ

23 अक्टूबर 2018

राम जन्मभूमि परिसर में तैनात सिपाही की छत से गिरने से मौत
Faizabad

राम जन्मभूमि परिसर में तैनात सिपाही की छत से गिरने से मौत

23 अक्टूबर 2018

