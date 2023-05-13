Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Deoria News ›   up nikay chunav 2023 Deoria election vote results

Deoria Nikay Chunav Result: देवरिया में कमल से आगे चल रहा है रिक्शा, जानिए कौन कहां से आगे

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, देवरिया। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Sat, 13 May 2023 03:11 PM IST
सार

बैतालपुर नगर पंचायत में भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 3576 व सपा को 3390 मत मिले हैं। सलेमपुर में श्रीराम यादव 2233 मत पाकर आगे चल रहे हैं। भाटपार रानी में तीसरे दौर के मतगणना के बाद बसपा के बदामी देवी 309 मतों से सपा के प्रेमलता गुप्ता से आगे चल रही हैं।

up nikay chunav 2023 Deoria election vote results
देवरिया चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

देवरिया जनपद की 17 नगर निकायों की मतगणना का काम जारी है। सुबह से ही रुझानों में देवरिया नगर पलिका में भाजपा के बागी अमित मोदनवाल की पत्नी निर्दल उम्मीदवार शिल्पी मोदनवाल भाजपा प्रत्याशी अलका सिंह पर बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं। शिल्पी को 12462 जबकि अलका को 11518 मत मिले हैं। सपा की इंदु देवी 9213 मत पाकर तीसरे स्थान पर चल रही हैं।



जनपद में दो नगर पालिका देवरिया और गौरा बरहज हैं। देवरिया नगर पालिका में 33 वार्ड हैं। यहां से अध्यक्ष पद के 12 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इस बार जिले की छह नव सृजित नगर पंचायतों के लिए भी चुनाव हुए हैं।


गौरा बरहज नगर पालिका में अध्यक्ष पद के 10 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। यहां 25 वार्ड हैं। पहले राउंड की गिनती हो चुकी है। इसमें बसपा उम्मीदवार श्वेता जयसवाल 4184 मत पाकर सबसे आगे चल रही हैं। निर्दल तारा देवी को हथौड़ा पर 2068 मत मिले हैं। यहां 166 प्रत्याशी सभासद का चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

इसे भी पढ़ें: गोरखपुर खिल रहा कमल, जानिए कौन, कहां से जीत रहा

बैतालपुर नगर पंचायत में भाजपा प्रत्याशी को 3576 व सपा को 3390 मत मिले हैं। सलेमपुर में श्रीराम यादव 2233 मत पाकर आगे चल रहे हैं। भाटपार रानी में तीसरे दौर के मतगणना के बाद बसपा के बदामी देवी 309 मतों से सपा के प्रेमलता गुप्ता से आगे चल रही हैं। बसपा को 1032 तथा सपा को 723 वोट मिले हैं। भाजपा 313 मत लेकर तीसरे नंबर पर चल रही है।

भटनी में निर्दल मोहन गुप्ता 465 मत पाकर सबसे आगे हैं। यहां चंद्रकेश सपा 351, डॉ. बलराम बीजेपी 439 मत मिले हैं। लार में मूसा लारी को अभी तक की मतगणना में सर्वाधिक 1779 मिले हैं, जबकि भाजपा की सरोज देवी को 1579 मत प्राप्त हुए हैं।

मदनपुर नगर पंचायत में सपा आगे है। वहां सपा प्रत्याशी को 2477 जबकि सुहेलदेव पार्टी को 2230 मत मिले हैं। भाजपा यहां 1953 मतों के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर है। नगर पंचायत भलुअनी में पहले राउंड की गणना में सपा के देवेश कुमार 651 मत, बसपा की मीना देवी 102, भाजपा के जितेंद्र सागर 471, काग्रेस 8 मत प्राप्त हुए हैं। मझौलीराज में फिरोज खान निर्दल को 1030 मत, निर्दल रामध्यान पटेल को 530 मत मिले हैं।

