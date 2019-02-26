शहर चुनें

दो दिवसीय आवास निर्माण प्रशिक्षण दिया

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 11:18 PM IST
दो दिवसीय आवास निर्माण का दिया प्रशिक्षण
चित्रकूट। सार्थक संस्था एवं यूनीसेफ के सहयोग से दो दिवसीय आवासीय प्रशिक्षण प्रक्षिणार्थियों को दिया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ मुख्य विकास अधिकारी डा. महेंद्र कुमार ने कि या। कहा कि विद्यालय में बच्चों के नामांकन व ठहराव की बढ़ोत्तरी की जा रही है। जिला पंचायत राज अधिकारी राज बहादुर ने कहा कि जिले में माडल विद्यालय तैयार किए जा रहे है। संस्था की निर्देशिका मधु पांडेय ने कहा कि बाला बिल्डिंग ऐज ऐ लार्निंग ऐड से जुड़ी जानकारी दी जा रही है। इस मौके पर प्रशिक्षक कृष्ण लाल, धवरिया राजेश, इमरान खान अजीत कुमार, गोपाल कृष्ण गुप्ता, विकास सिंह, कुलदीप सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे। ब्यूरो

