विज्ञापन
दहेज हत्या पर पति को आजीवन कारावास

Kanpur Bureau Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 11:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दहेज हत्या में पति को आजीवन कारावास
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। चार साल पूर्व महिला की आग से जलने के मौत मामले में अदालत ने पति को दहेज हत्या का दोषी करार दिया है। अपर जिला जज ने आरोपी को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। राजापुर थानाक्षेत्र के बरद्वारा निवासी राजेश प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि उसने अपनी पुत्री का विवाह 30 जनवरी 2013 को देवारी निवासी लखन पालसिंह पुत्र अखिलेश के साथ किया था। शादी के बाद से उसकी पुत्री को दहेज की खातिर प्रताड़ित किया जाता रहा। 13 सितंबर 2014 को उसकी पुत्री की ससुराल में आग से जलाकर हत्या कर दी गई। जिसकी राजापुर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई। इसी मामले में गुरुवार को अपर जिला जज सुभाष सिंह ने आरोपी पति को आजीवन कारावास व सात हजार रुपए अर्थदंड की सजा सुनाई है।

