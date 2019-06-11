शहर चुनें

Chitrakoot ›   वृद्ध किसान की मौत, डाक्टरों पर लापरवाही का आरोप

वृद्ध किसान की मौत, डाक्टरों पर लापरवाही का आरोप

Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 10:56 PM IST
वृद्ध किसान की मौत, डाक्टरों पर लापरवाही का आरोप
चित्रकूट। शिवरामपुर चौकी क्षेत्र के तरांव निवासी राजेंद्र पांडेय (60) पुत्र सूर्यभान की मंगलवार की सुबह जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मृतक के भतीजे कुलदीप ने आरोप लगाया कि सोमवार को अचानक बाबा की तबियत घर में ज्यादा बिगड़ने पर जिला अस्पताल लाए। आरोप लगाया कि जहां डाक्टर व स्टाफ ने उनके इलाज में लापरवाही की। कई बार बुलाने पर भी कोई स्टाफ नहीं आया आखिर में मंगलवार की सुबह बाबा की मौत हो गई। इस मामले में सीएमएस डा. एसएन मिश्रा ने बताया कि ऐसी कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है। हर मरीज का यथोचित इलाज कराया जाता है। ब्यूरो

स्मृति
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट_ससुराल आए आरपीएफ जवान की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत

आरपीएफ जवान का शव मंगलवार को तड़के उसकी ससुराल के घर के गेट के पास मिला। पत्नी व ससुरालीजनों ने इसे संदिग्ध अवस्था में मौत बताया है जबकि मृतक के परिजनों ने ससुरालीजनों पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है।

11 जून 2019

देवर पर विधवा ने दुष्कर्म का लगाया आरोप
Chitrakoot

देवर पर विधवा ने दुष्कर्म का लगाया आरोप

11 जून 2019

आरपीएफ जवान ब्रजकिशोर द्विवेदी की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

यूपी: ससुराल आए आरपीएफ जवान की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत, परिजनों ने पत्नी पर लगाया हत्या का आरोप

11 जून 2019

गंगा दशहरा पर्व आज, लाखों श्रद्धालु लगाएंगे डुबकी
Chitrakoot

गंगा दशहरा पर्व आज, लाखों श्रद्धालु लगाएंगे डुबकी

11 जून 2019

पेड़ से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत दूसरा गंभीर
Chitrakoot

पेड़ से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत दूसरा गंभीर

11 जून 2019

तीनों बच्चों का गमगीन माहौल में अंतिम संस्कार
Chitrakoot

तीनों बच्चों का गमगीन माहौल में अंतिम संस्कार

11 जून 2019

Pushpendra's operation with the efforts of the health department, happiness in family
Chitrakoot

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रयास से पुष्पेंद्र का ऑपरेशन, परिजनों में खुशी

11 जून 2019

निरस्त हों भाजपा नेताओं के शस्त्र लाइसेंस
Chitrakoot

निरस्त हों भाजपा नेताओं के शस्त्र लाइसेंस

11 जून 2019

सड़क पर बढ़ी आंच तो घरों से निकलना हुआ मुश्किल
Chitrakoot

सड़क पर बढ़ी आंच तो घरों से निकलना हुआ मुश्किल

11 जून 2019

वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम से लौट रहे युवक की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत
Kanpur

झांसी-मिर्जापुर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सड़क हादसा, वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम से लौट रहे युवक की मौत

11 जून 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद परिजन व पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: यमुना स्नान करने गए दो बच्चों समेत तीन की डूबने से मौत, गांव में छाया मातम

10 जून 2019

पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते श्यामाचरण गुप्त
Kanpur

यूपीः हार के बाद गठबंधन प्रत्याशी ने भाजपा पर लगाए बेहद गंभीर आरोप, इजराइल और डकैतों का किया जिक्र

8 जून 2019

नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Kanpur

मेडिकल कॉलेज को बदहाल बताकर नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने जताया अफसोस, कही ये बातें

9 जून 2019

x
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट में नाली खुदाई के दौरान भरभराकर गिरा दो मंजिला मकान

10 जून 2019

ट्रेन में बिगड़ी यात्री की हालत, मौत
Chitrakoot

ट्रेन में बिगड़ी यात्री की हालत, मौत

10 जून 2019

उच्चाधिकारियों के अनुरूप न चलने पर डयूटी से हटाया
Chitrakoot

उच्चाधिकारियों के अनुरूप न चलने पर डयूटी से हटाया

10 जून 2019

