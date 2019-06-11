शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   पेड़ से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत दूसरा गंभीर

पेड़ से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत दूसरा गंभीर

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 10:52 PM IST
पेड़ से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत दूसरा गंभीर
चित्रकूट। झांसी मिर्जापुर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग के भांगा मोड़ पर सोमवार की देर रात को तेज रफ्तार बाइक पेड़ से टकराने पर दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जहां डाक्टरों ने एक युवक को मृत घोषित कर दिया।
सदर कोतवाली कर्वी क्षेत्र के बालापुर खालसा गांव निवासी महेन्द्र सिंह (30) पुत्र सत्यनारायण व पवन (18) पुत्र राजेश बाइक से रिश्तेदारी में अतर्रा निमंत्रण को जा रहे थे। हाईवे पर शिवरामपुर चौकी क्षेत्र के भांगा नाला के पास पहुंचते ही सामने से आ रहे ट्रक की लाइट से बाइक सवार असंतुलित होकर पेड़ से जा टकराई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को सीएचसी ले गए। जहां डाक्टरों ने दोनों को जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। यहां डाक्टरों ने महेन्द्र को मृत घोषित कर दिया। घायल पवन का उपचार चल रहा है। बाइक चालक ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था। घटना से परिजनों में कोहराम मच गया। पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा कर पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। मृतक की पत्नी पूनम रो-रोकर बेहाल है। बताया गया है कि बाइक में तीन लोग सवार थे लेकिन इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई। घटना की सूचना पर सांसद आरके सिंह पटेल अस्पताल पहुंचे और पीड़ित परिजनों को ढांढस बंधाया।

आरपीएफ जवान ब्रजकिशोर द्विवेदी की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

यूपी: ससुराल आए आरपीएफ जवान की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत, परिजनों ने पत्नी पर लगाया हत्या का आरोप

यूपी के चित्रकूट जिले में आरपीएफ जवान की मौत का एक मामला सामने आया है। यहां ससुराल आये महाराष्ट्र में तैनात आरपीएफ जवान की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही संबंधित थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची।

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम से लौट रहे युवक की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत
Kanpur

झांसी-मिर्जापुर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर सड़क हादसा, वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम से लौट रहे युवक की मौत

11 जून 2019

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद परिजन व पुलिस
Kanpur

यूपी: यमुना स्नान करने गए दो बच्चों समेत तीन की डूबने से मौत, गांव में छाया मातम

10 जून 2019

पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते श्यामाचरण गुप्त
Kanpur

यूपीः हार के बाद गठबंधन प्रत्याशी ने भाजपा पर लगाए बेहद गंभीर आरोप, इजराइल और डकैतों का किया जिक्र

8 जून 2019

नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Kanpur

मेडिकल कॉलेज को बदहाल बताकर नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने जताया अफसोस, कही ये बातें

9 जून 2019

x
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट में नाली खुदाई के दौरान भरभराकर गिरा दो मंजिला मकान

10 जून 2019

ट्रेन में बिगड़ी यात्री की हालत, मौत
Chitrakoot

ट्रेन में बिगड़ी यात्री की हालत, मौत

10 जून 2019

उच्चाधिकारियों के अनुरूप न चलने पर डयूटी से हटाया
Chitrakoot

उच्चाधिकारियों के अनुरूप न चलने पर डयूटी से हटाया

10 जून 2019

दो ट्रेनें अप डाउन की निरस्त, बढ़ेगी परेशानी
Chitrakoot

दो ट्रेनें अप डाउन की निरस्त, बढ़ेगी परेशानी

10 जून 2019

घर घुसकर पति पत्नी व बेटे की पिटाई
Chitrakoot

घर घुसकर पति पत्नी व बेटे की पिटाई

10 जून 2019

दीया मिर्जा के इस ऑल ग्रीन लुक से नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे आप

दीया मिर्जा यूनाइटेड नेशन्स की गुडविल अमबैसेडर और पर्यावरण संरक्षक हैं। दीया फिल्म संजू में मान्यता दत्त के किरदार में नजर आईं थीं। अब दीया वेब सीरीज काफिर से डिजिटल डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं। दीया मिर्जा के साथ इस सीरीज में मोहित रैना भी नजर आएंगे।

11 जून 2019

शिखर धवन 1:45

अंगूठे में चोट की वजह से शिखर धवन टीम से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस, रायुडू में से कौन लेगा जगह

11 जून 2019

वायु 1:34

गुजरात से पहले कर्नाटक में दिखा वायु चक्रवात, समंदर के किनारे बिछाई गईं चट्टानें

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

फैनी के बाद वायु तूफान की दस्तक, गुजरात की तरफ किया रुख

11 जून 2019

गर्म जगह 3:01

ये है दुनिया की 8 सबसे गर्म जगह, जहां जाओगे तो झुलस जाओगे

11 जून 2019

p
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट : नदी में नहाने गए दो बच्चियों समेत तीन की मौत

10 जून 2019

h
Chitrakoot

रामनगर सीएचसी में इलाज नहीं, मरीजों से की जाती है अभद्रता

10 जून 2019

पानी के लिए अनशन के समर्थन में उतरे सपाई
Chitrakoot

पानी के लिए अनशन के समर्थन में उतरे सपाई

10 जून 2019

जलकर राख हुआ लाखों रुपये कीमत का तेंदू पत्ता
Kanpur

आग की भेंट चढ़ गया ट्रक में लदा लाखों रुपये का 'हरा सोना', मची अफरा-तफरी

8 जून 2019

सीएचसी के गेट में लगा ताला
Kanpur

यूपीः भाजपा नेताओं ने अस्पताल में लहराए असलहे, हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर, इलाज न मिलने से मासूम की मौत

8 जून 2019

प्रभावी ढंग से लागू हो रहीं किसान लाभ की योजनाएं
Chitrakoot

प्रभावी ढंग से लागू हो रहीं किसान लाभ की योजनाएं

9 जून 2019

