Chandauli

रोजगारपरक योजनाओं की दी गई जानकारी

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 12:48 AM IST
चंदौली। खादी ग्रामोद्योग विभाग की ओर से शुक्रवार को बबुरी बाजार में जागरूकता शिविर लगाया गया। इस दौरान बेरोजगारों को केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की ओर से संचालित की जाने वाली रोजगारपरक योजनाओं के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई। जिला ग्रामोद्योग अधिकारी किरन श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि बेरोजगारों को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामोद्योग रोजगार योजना और केंद्र सरकार की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण रोजगार सृजन कार्यक्रम का संचालन किया जा रहा है। इसमें निर्धारित लक्ष्य के सापेक्ष लाभार्थियों का चयन कर उन्हें उद्योग स्थापना के लिए बैंकों के ऋण दिलवाया जाता है। योजना पर सरकार की ओर से अनुदान देय है। बताया कि तीन फरवरी को नियामताबाद ब्लाक के भिसौड़ी नई डांडी में भी शिविर लगाकर बेरोजगारों को योजनाओं के बारे में बताया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर सीमा जायसवाल, सुनील सिंह, सरिता, गौतम त्रिपाठी आदि रहे।

