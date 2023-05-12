Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Cbse class 12 Result 2023 out at cbse.nic.in Digilocker Class 12 results overall pass percentage stands 87.33

CBSE Result 2023: गाजियाबाद की छात्रा आस्था मिश्रा के 99.4% अंक; लड़कों के मुकाबले लड़कियों ने फिर मारी बाजी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नोएडा Published by: शाहरुख खान Updated Fri, 12 May 2023 11:51 AM IST
CBSE Class 12th Result out: सीबीएसई ने 12वीं के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। इस बार 87.33 पास प्रतिशत रहा है। पिछले साल सीबीएसई बोर्ड में 91.25 फीसदी छात्र पास हुए थे, जबकि इस वर्ष 84.67% छात्र ही उत्तीर्ण हुए हैं। वहीं पिछले वर्ष 94 फीसदी छात्राएं पास हुई थीं, जबकि इस वर्ष 90.68 प्रतिशत छात्राएं ही पास हुई हैं। 

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। इस साल 12वीं कक्षा में 87.33 प्रतिशत स्टूडेंट उत्तर्णी हुए हैं। छात्राओं का पास प्रतिशत लड़कों की तुलना में छह फीसदी अच्छा है। छात्राओं का पास प्रतिशत 90.68 रहा है, जबकि छात्रों का पास प्रतिशत 84.67 रहा है। सीबीएसई के 38 लाख छात्र अपने परीक्षा परिणाम का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे। 



 
 

सीबीएसई 12वीं का परिणाम घोषित

सीबीएसई कक्षा 12 का रिजल्ट जारी हो चुका है। इस बार कुल उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 87.33% है। त्रिवेंद्रम रीजन 99.91 पास प्रतिशत के साथ टॉप पर है। लड़कियां 90.68 पास प्रतिशत के साथ लड़कों से 6.01% आगे हैं। अस्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा से बचने के लिए सीबीएसई अपने छात्रों को फर्स्ट, सेकेंड और थर्ड डिवीजन नहीं देगा।

ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

सबसे पहले, CBSE की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट results.cbse.nic.in या cbse.gov.in पर जाएं। 
इसके बाद होम पेज पर  'CBSE 12th Result Direct Link' पर क्लिक कीजिए।
फिर लॉग इन पेज खुलेगा, यहां अपना अनुक्रमांक नंबर और जन्म तिथि दर्ज कीजिए।
यह भरने के बाद क्लिक करते ही आपका CBSE बोर्ड रिजल्ट स्क्रीन पर खुल जाएगा।
इसके बाद स्टूडेंट यहां से रिजल्ट की डिजिटल कॉपी डाउनलोड करके अपने पास भी रख सकते हैं। 

12वीं में छात्राएं फिर अव्वल

आपको बता दें कि पिछले साल सीबीएसई बोर्ड में 91.25 फीसदी छात्र पास हुए थे, जबकि इस वर्ष 84.67% छात्र ही उत्तीर्ण हुए हैं। वहीं पिछले वर्ष 94 फीसदी छात्राएं पास हुई थीं, जबकि इस वर्ष 90.68 प्रतिशत छात्राएं ही पास हुई हैं। 

गाजियाबाद की छात्रा आस्था ने मिले 99.4 फीसदी अंक

गाजियाबाद के इंदिरापुर स्थित सेंट टेरेसा स्कूल की छात्रा आस्था मिश्रा ने 99.4 फीसदी अंक पाए हैं।
Followed