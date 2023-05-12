CBSE Result 2023: गाजियाबाद की छात्रा आस्था मिश्रा के 99.4% अंक; लड़कों के मुकाबले लड़कियों ने फिर मारी बाजी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Class 12 results: The overall pass percentage stands at 87.33%. Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 pass percentage. Girls outshine Boys by 6.01% with 90.68 pass percentage. CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023
