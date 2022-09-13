Bulandshahr: आज से गैर मान्यता प्राप्त मदरसों का सर्वे, डीएम ने अधिकारियों की टीम की गठित

उत्तर प्रदेश के गैर सरकारी मदरसों में आज से सर्वे का काम शुरू हो रहा है। बुलंदशहर (सदर) एसडीएम अरविंद कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सरकार के आदेश के अनुसार सभी गैर मान्यता प्राप्त मदरसों का सर्वेक्षण किया जाना है। डीएम ने तहसीलवार अधिकारियों की टीम गठित कर दी है। 12 बिंदुओं के आधार पर आज से सर्वे का काम शुरू होगा।

UP | As per govt orders, a survey of all unrecognized Madrasas is to be done. The DM has constituted teams of officials, Tehsil-wise. Survey work will start today on the basis of 12 points: Arvind Kumar Singh, SDM Bulandshahr (Sadar) pic.twitter.com/UDOdMHtcbm