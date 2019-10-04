शहर चुनें

प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे युवाओं से मारपीट

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 11:36 PM IST
प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे युवाओं से मारपीट
सिकंदराबाद । पुलिस व सेना की भर्ती की तैयारी कर रहे युवाओं ने खेल के मैदान में उनके साथ अभद्रता, मारपीट किए जाने का आरोप लगाया है। युवाओं ने एबीवीपी के नेतृत्व में कोतवाली पहुंचकर आरोपियों के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है।
अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बताया कि नगर के सिरोधन रोड पर खेल का मैदान है। उक्त मैदान को तत्कालीन एसडीए डा. शुभि सिंह काकन ने ग्राम समाज की भूमि को अवैध कब्जा मुक्त कराकर बनाया था। अवैध कब्जा खाली कराकर खेल का मैदान बनाने के बाद से ही कुछ लोग फिर से उक्त भूमि पर कब्जा करने के प्रयास में जुटे हुए हैं। बताया कि मैदान में सेना, पुलिस की भर्ती के लिए 100 से अधिक युवा तैयारी करते हैं। बृहस्पतिवार को कुछ लोगों ने दौड़ लगा रहे युवाओं के साथ हाथापाई, मारपीट की। मारपीट में कुछ युवाओं के चोट भी आई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने घायल युवाओं का मेडिकल कराने एवं आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की। कोतवाल सुनील कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की जांच कर जांच के आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
bulandshahar news
