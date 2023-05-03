Notifications

Weather Update: The rain broke the record of 30 years and there was heavy hail in Bijnor

UP: आसमान से जमकर गिरे ओले, घरों के आंगन में लगा बर्फ का ढेर, बारिश ने तोड़ा 30 साल का रिकॉर्ड

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बिजनौर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Wed, 03 May 2023 07:57 PM IST
Rain in Bijnor : जिले में बारिश ने 30 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। वहीं, आसमान से इतने ओले गिरे हैं कि घरों के आंगन में बर्फ का ढेर लग गया है।

Weather Update: The rain broke the record of 30 years and there was heavy hail in Bijnor
बिजनौर में जमकर ओलावृष्टि। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर जिले में तीन दिनों से रुक-रुककर बारिश हो रही है। वहीं, बुधवार को बारिश के साथ जमकर ओले भी पड़े। ओले पड़ने से किसानों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गईं हैं। वहीं, शहर में तीन दिन से लगातार हो रही बारिश ने 30 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। 



बताया गया कि अफजलगढ़, शिवाला कलां, नूरपुर क्षेत्र के गांव लिंडरपुर, जफराबाद, सुनगढ़ में भी बारिश के साथ जमकर ओले पड़े हैं। बारिश और ओले पड़ने से गेहूं और आम की फसल को भारी नुकसान पहुंच रहा है। 


नूरपुर क्षेत्र के गांव लिंडरपुर, जफराबाद, सुनगढ़ में करीब आधा घंटा जमकर ओले पड़े। इस दौरान घरों के आंगन में बर्फ का ढेर लग गया, जिसे देख लगा कि मानों बर्फ ही जम गई हो। कुछ देर बाद ओले पिघलकर पानी में तब्दील हो गए। वहीं, ओले पड़ने से आम के पेड़ से बौर टूटकर नीचे गिर गया है। इसके अलावा ओले से आम पर दाग लगने की भी संभावना है। 

बताया गया कि अफजलगढ़ क्षेत्र में भी दोपहर करीब एक बजे बारिश के साथ ओले पड़े। यहां करीब 10 मिनट तक ओले पड़े। वहीं किसान मदन राणा, चौधरी विजेंद्र सिंह, रामकरण सिंह, अंकित व विजयपाल आदि का कहना है कि बारिश अधिक होने से गन्ना अंकुरित ही नहीं होगा।

झमाझम बरसे बादल, टूटा 30 साल का रिकॉर्ड

बिजनौर में रुक-रुककर झमाझम बारिश हो रही है। तीन दिन में 114.8 मिलीमीटर बारिश दर्ज की गई है। मई के तीन दिनों में हुई बारिश ने पिछले 30 सालों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। बारिश की वजह से जनजीवन पूरी तरह से प्रभावित रहा। बारिश पड़ने के बाद लोगों को फरवरी जैसी ठंड का अहसास हो रहा है। जिले में कई जगहों में ओले भी पड़े। जिससे आम की बागवानी को नुकसान होने की संभावना है।

बिजनौर में बुधवार को दोपहर 12 बजे झमाझम बारिश शुरू हुई, जो एक घंटे तक रुक-रुककर पड़ती रही। बारिश पड़ने से मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई। बारिश से जगह-जगह जलभराव हो गया। जिसमें लोगों के वाहन पलट रहे हैं। रास्ते में हुए कीचड़ से लोग फिसलकर गिर रहे हैं। बारिश के कारण मौसम ठंडा हो गया, जिसके कारण लोगों ने एक बार फिर गर्म कपड़े निकाल लिए। बुधवार को 50.6 एमएम बारिश दर्ज हुई है। जिले में कई जगहों पर ओले भी पड़े। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 17.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। नगीना स्थित कृषि वेधशाला के प्रेषक सतीश कुमार का कहना है कि आसमान में बादल छाए रहेंगे, बारिश की भी संभावना है।

नगीना स्थित कृषि वेधशाला से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक मई के पहले सप्ताह में करीब 30 सालों से इतनी बारिश नहीं हुई है। साल 2011 में पूरे मई महीने में 101.4 एमएम बारिश दर्ज की गई थी। हालांकि इस बार शुरूआत के तीन दिन में ही 114.8 एमएम बारिश हुई है। जबकि अभी मई का पूरा महीना बाकी है।

औसतन पांच प्रतिशत गेहूं खराब होने की आशंका
जिले में 1,53,435 हेक्टेयर गेहूं का रकबा है। बारिश से औसतन पांच प्रतिशत गेहूं खराब होने की आशंका है। करीब सात हजार हेक्टेयर गेहूं बिजनौर में खराब हो गया है। गन्ने की बुवाई में भी देरी हो रही है। जिला कृषि अधिकारी अवधेश मिश्रा का कहना है कि बारिश से कुछ क्षेत्रों में गेहूं की फसल को नुकसान हुआ है। इसका मूल्यांकन कराया जाएगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

