असलहा लिपिक व सहायक लिपिक सस्पेंड

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:01 AM IST
असलहा बाबू और सहायक लिपिक सस्पेंड
बिजनौर। अलमारी से आठ थानों का रिकॉर्ड गायब होने के मामले में डीएम ने असलहा लिपिक सुधीर शर्मा और सहायक असलहा लिपिक राजवीर सिंह को सस्पेंड कर दिया है।
लाइसेंस धारकों का रिकॉर्ड थाने वार कलक्ट्रेट स्थित असलहा अनुभाग कार्यालय में जमा रहता है। यह रिकॉर्ड असलहा लिपिक सुधीर शर्मा की अलमारी में रखा था। कुछ दिन पहले कार्यालय से बिजनौर, स्योहारा, धामपुर, कोतवालीदेहात थानों के शस्त्र लाइसेंस के रजिस्टर गायब हो गए थे। शहर कोतवाली में रिकार्ड गायब होने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई। इस मामले की जांच एडीएम वित्त एवं राजस्व सुरेंद्र राम ने की थी। जांच में पता चला कि चार थानों की नहीं बल्कि आठ थानों के रजिस्टर गायब हैं।
जांच में असलहा लिपिक सुधीर शर्मा, सहायक लिपिक राजवीर सिंह की लापरवाही सामने आई। दोनों को डीएम ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। हालांकि अभी गायब हुआ कोई भी रजिस्टर बरामद नहीं हुआ है। रजिस्टर को बरामद करने के लिए भी पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है। इन रजिस्टरों के चोरी करने से किसी को क्या लाभ हो सकता है, इसका पता लगाया जा रहा है। इस मामले में एक लिपिक की भूमिका संदिग्ध बताई जा रही है।

Agra Lucknow Expressway UP govt fixes toll rates
Kanpur

बाइकवालाें काे भी देना हाेगा टोल टैक्स, सरकार वसूलेगी 285 रुपये

अगर अाप बाइक पर बैठकर आगरा - लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर फर्राटा भरने की साेच रहे हैं ताे सरकार ने अापकी जेब काे भारी चपत लगाने की तैयारी कर ली है। आगरा - लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर चलने के लिए सभी वाहनों को टोल टैक्स अदा करना होगा।

17 जनवरी 2018

bagga singh died in encounter with stf.
Lucknow

यूपी एसटीएफ ने मार गिराया एक लाख का इनामी बदमाश, दस मामलों में था वांछित

17 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi criticizes bjp in amethi.
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी के काफिले का विरोध करने पर बवाल, भाजपाइयों को कांग्रेसियों ने पीटा

15 जनवरी 2018

Dalit youth beaten with stick and sticks when throwing a picture of gods, Shriram Ki Jai
Meerut

देवी-देवताओं की तस्वीर फाड़ने पर युवक का किया ये हाल, बुलवाई श्री राम की जय, देखिए Video

17 जनवरी 2018

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan slaps a man, video now viral
Madhya Pradesh

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज ने रोड शो में एक व्यक्ति को थप्पड़ जड़ा, कांग्रेस ने की यह मांग

16 जनवरी 2018

new norms for marriages in lucknow
Lucknow

बारात में बैंड-बाजा बजाने की भी लेनी पड़ेगी अनुमति, नहीं तो होगी एफआईआर

17 जनवरी 2018

notice issued to azam khan by SIT constituted for jal nigan recruitment scam
Lucknow

1300 भर्तियों के मामले में फंसे आजम खां, एसआईटी ने जारी किया नोटिस

16 जनवरी 2018

CM orders probe for wet leasing scheme HRTC buses
Shimla

पूर्व सरकार के इस फैसले की होगी जांच, घपले की आशंका

17 जनवरी 2018

young man jumped ahead of the train Roorkee
Dehradun

ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दी युवक ने जान, सुसाइट नोट पढ़कर परिजनों के पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

17 जनवरी 2018

Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh quit as Power and Irrigation Minister of Punjab
Chandigarh

पंजाब: कैबिनेट मंत्री राणा गुरजीत सिंह ने दिया इस्तीफा

16 जनवरी 2018

