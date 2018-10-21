शहर चुनें

Bijnor ›   वाल्मीकि प्रकट उत्सव पर हरिद्वार से लाई गई अंखड ज्योत

वाल्मीकि प्रकट उत्सव पर हरिद्वार से लाई गई अंखड ज्योत

Meerut Bureau Updated Sun, 21 Oct 2018 11:59 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
वाल्मीकि मंदिर में स्थापित हुई अखंड ज्योति
नजीबाबाद। महर्षि वाल्मीकि प्रकट उत्सव की तैयारियां वाल्मीकि समाज ने अखंड ज्योति स्थापना के साथ शुरू की। वाल्मीकि समाज की ओर से जाब्तागंज के वाल्मीकि मंदिर में हरिद्वार से लाई गई भगवान वाल्मीकि की अखंड ज्योति श्रद्धा और आस्था के साथ स्थापित की गई। ज्योति स्थापना से पूर्व वाल्मीकि समाज की महिलाओं और पुरुषों ने ज्योति शोभायात्रा का आयोजन किया। क्षेत्र में भ्रमण करने के बाद अखंड ज्योति मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना के साथ स्थापित की गई। 24 अक्तूबर को वाल्मीकि समाज की ओर से वाल्मीकि प्रकट उत्सव मनाया जाएगा। अखंड ज्योति शोभायात्रा में वाल्मीकि समाज की ओर से अरविंद सूद, आदेश कुमार, रामपाल, मीरा, संतोष, संगीता, संजू, ओमवती, नरेंद्र सूद आदि मौजूद रहे।

बागपत न्यूज
Meerut

बंदरों के खिलाफ इस थाने में दर्ज होगा हत्या का मुकदमा, जानें क्या है वजह

यूपी के बागपत में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक परिवार ने पुलिस से 50 60 बंदरों के खिलाफ हत्या के आरोप में शिकायत दर्ज करने की मांग की है। जानें क्या है मामला:-

20 अक्टूबर 2018

मंदिर प्रवेश मामले में हिजामं ने तथाकथित महिला स्वतंत्रता सम्बंधी प्रयास की निंदा की
Bijnor

मंदिर प्रवेश मामले में हिजामं ने तथाकथित महिला स्वतंत्रता सम्बंधी प्रयास की निंदा की

22 अक्टूबर 2018

सपा की नीतियों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का संकल्प लिया
Bijnor

सपा की नीतियों को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का संकल्प लिया

22 अक्टूबर 2018

िश्व हिंदू परिषद की बैठक में बोलते वक्ता।
Bijnor

‘शीघ्र कराया जाए राम मंदिर का निर्माण’

21 अक्टूबर 2018

पकड़ा गया आरोपी।
Bijnor

सीआईबी ने अवैध ई-टिक्टिंग में युवक पकड़ा

21 अक्टूबर 2018

जिला महामंत्री का किया स्वागत
Bijnor

जिला महामंत्री का किया स्वागत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

बस दिलाने के नाम पर 12 लाख ठगे
Bijnor

बस दिलाने के नाम पर 12 लाख ठगे

22 अक्टूबर 2018

बच्चे का अपहरण कर ले जा रही महिला को पुलिस ने दबोचा
Bijnor

बच्चे का अपहरण कर ले जा रही महिला को पुलिस ने दबोचा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

संगठन को सक्रिय बनाने को जिले में 50 हजार सक्रिय बनाएंगी करणी सेना
Bijnor

संगठन को सक्रिय बनाने को जिले में 50 हजार सक्रिय बनाएंगी करणी सेना

22 अक्टूबर 2018

शिवसैनिकों ने अयोध्या जाने का संकल्प लिया
Bijnor

शिवसैनिकों ने अयोध्या जाने का संकल्प लिया

22 अक्टूबर 2018

बूथ कमेटियों को मजबूत कर भाजपा सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने का संकल्प दिलाया
Bijnor

बूथ कमेटियों को मजबूत कर भाजपा सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने का संकल्प दिलाया

22 अक्टूबर 2018

कस्बे में पीएसी तैनात, पीड़ित परिवार की सुरक्षा की मांग
Bijnor

कस्बे में पीएसी तैनात, पीड़ित परिवार की सुरक्षा की मांग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

नजीबाबाद चीनी मिल में निरीक्षण करते गन्ना विभाग के विशेष सचिव।
Bijnor

विशेष सचिव ने चीनी मिल का किया निरीक्षण

21 अक्टूबर 2018

धामपुर तहसील में धरना देते भाकियू के कार्यकर्ता।
Bijnor

तहसील में किसानों की महापंचायत आज

22 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रभु श्रीराम-भरत मिलाप, राजतिलक के साथ रामलीला मंचन का समापन
Bijnor

प्रभु श्रीराम-भरत मिलाप, राजतिलक के साथ रामलीला मंचन का समापन

21 अक्टूबर 2018

भगवान राम का मंदिर अवश्य बनेगा
Bijnor

भगवान राम का मंदिर अवश्य बनेगा

21 अक्टूबर 2018

