करंट से दो बच्चियां झुलसी

करंट से दो बच्चियां झुलसी

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 24 Jun 2019 11:48 PM IST
बिजनौर। थाना कोतवाली शहर क्षेत्र के गांव आदमपुर उर्फ आदोपुर निवासी राहुल कुमार की छह वर्षीय पुत्री प्रियांशी और उसके पड़ोसी टीटू की सात साल की बेटी चहक अपने घर के बाहर खेल रही थी। इसी दौरान अचानक चहक सड़क किनारे खड़े विद्युत पोल से टकरा गई और करंट की चपेट में आ गई। करंट लगते ही प्रियांशी चहक को पकड़कर खींचने लगी। इससे दोनों को करंट लगा। गनीमत रही की दोनों बच्चियों की जान बच गई। परिजनों ने आनन फानन में दोनों का जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।


