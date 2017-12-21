Download App
महिला की मदद की गुहार को पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों को सौंपा

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:14 AM IST
नहटौर। थाने में मदद की गुहार लेकर पहुंची एक महिला को घंटों तक भटकना पड़ा। हल्का पुलिस ने मामले को गांव के मौजूदा लोगों के हवाले करते हुए महिला को टरका दिया। महिला ने थाने से जाने से इंकार कर दिया। महिला थाने में बैठ गई।
मध्य प्रदेश के जिला नरसंगपुर के गांव खमरियां की एक महिला का कहना है कि उसकी शादी नहटौर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव अखेड़ा निवासी एक युवक से हुई थी। उसका पति उसे बेरहमी से पीटता है। बुधवार को भी उसके पति ने उसके साथ बेरहमी से मारपीट की। उसका फोन भी छीन लिया गया। किसी तरह से वह थाने पहुंची। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों का कहना है कि महिला थाने में पुलिस से मदद की गुहार लगाती रही, पर उसे थाने से टरका दिया। सिपाहियों ने गांव में अपने परिचितों को फोन करके महिला का निपटारा करने को कह दिया, लेकिन उसके साथ जाने तक की जहमत नहीं उठाई। घंटों तक महिला बाहरी होने का हवाला देते हुए थाने में इंसाफ की गुहार लगाती रही, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसकी एक नहीं सुनी। महिला ने बाहर आकर आपबीती बताई। महिला इतनी डरी हुई थी कि उसने घर जाने से इंकार कर दिया।महिला मदद की गुहार लेकर दोबारा से थाने पहुंच गई ।महिला ने बिना पुलिस के घर जाने से इंकार कर दिया। कोतवाल चंद्रकिरण का कहना है कि मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी।
