अरई को हराकर कमासिन बना विजेता

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 01:01 AM IST
प्राथमिक विद्यालय ऊंज परिसर में चल रही राज्य स्तरीय वालीबाल प्रतियोगिता का रविवार शाम को समापन हो गया। फाइनल मुकाबले में कमासिन मिर्जापुर ने अरई इलाहाबाद को हराकर जीत लिया। मुख्य अतिथि सपा नेत्री निधि यादव और एसओ ऊंज सुनील कुमार वर्मा ने विजेता टीम को पुरस्कृत किया। इस मौके पर सृष्टि नारायण सिंह, सुभाष चंद्र यादव, लेखराज, अरविंद कुमार, संतलाल, पापुलर यादव, अुतल यादव, दिनेश कुमार आदि रहे।
Your Story has been saved!