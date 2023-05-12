Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Basti News ›   UP Nikay Chunav 59 percent voting in Basti Mandal

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: बस्ती मंडल में 59.79 फीसदी मतदान, इस बार 6.47 प्रतिशत कम पड़ा वोट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla Updated Fri, 12 May 2023 10:13 AM IST
सार

नगर निकाय के चुनाव में संतकबीरनगर जिले में इस बार पिछली बार की अपेक्षा पांच फीसदी कम मतदान हुआ है। जिले में साल 2017 में निकाय चुनाव में 67.59 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। जबकि इस पर नगर पालिका परिषद खलीलाबाद सहित सात नगर पंचायतों में देर शाम तक 62.42 फीसदी मतदान हुआ है।

UP Nikay Chunav 59 percent voting in Basti Mandal
बस्ती निकाय चुनाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विस्तार

छिटपुट घटनाओं के बीच बस्ती मंडल में बृहस्पतिवार को नगर निकाय का चुनाव सम्पन्न हो गया। मंडल के तीनों जिलों में देर शाम तक हुए मतदान में कुल 59.79 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। इस बार का मतदान प्रतिशत साल 2017 की अपेक्षा 6.47 प्रतिशत कम है। पिछली बार 66.26 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था।



राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के आंकड़ों के अनुसार इस बार बस्ती जिले में सबसे कम 57.19 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। संतकबीरनगर जिले में सबसे अधिक 62.42 फीसदी लोगों ने वोट दिया है। सिद्धार्थनगर जिले में 59.78 फीसदी मतदान हुआ है। पिछली बार की अपेक्षा इस बार तीनों ही जिलों में कम वोटिंग हुई है।


संतकबीरनगर में पांच फीसदी कम मतदान
नगर निकाय के चुनाव में संतकबीरनगर जिले में इस बार पिछली बार की अपेक्षा पांच फीसदी कम मतदान हुआ है। जिले में साल 2017 में निकाय चुनाव में 67.59 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। जबकि इस पर नगर पालिका परिषद खलीलाबाद सहित सात नगर पंचायतों में देर शाम तक 62.42 फीसदी मतदान हुआ है। सबसे ज्यादा मतदान हरिहरपुर और सबसे कम मतदान प्रतिशत बखिरा में हुआ है।
 

बस्ती में इस बार 9.41 फीसदी कम मतदान

बस्ती जिले में तमाम प्रयासों के बावजूद प्रत्याशी और जिला प्रशासन मतदाताओं को बूथ तक ले जाने में ज्यादा कामयाब नहीं हुए। यही वजह है कि पिछली बार की अपेक्षा इस बार निकाय चुनाव में 9.41 फीसदी कम मतदान हुआ है। साल 2017 के निकाय चुनाव में 66.6 फीसदी लोगों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया था, जबकि इस बार दस नगर निकायों के लिए 57.19 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। नगर पालिका व पंचायत के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कुल 116 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। वहीं, वार्ड सदस्य के लिए 989 प्रत्याशी अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं।

इस बार मतदाताओं का रुझान सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा के साथ ही सपा और बसपा के साथ भी दिखाई दिया। शहरी क्षेत्र में भाजपा को भितरघात और बागियों के कारण नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। वहीं, सपा और बसपा अपना पारंपरिक वोट बचाने में कामयाब नजर आ रही थीं। वहीं, मतदाताओं ने दलीय प्रतिबद्धता से हटकर प्रत्याशी की छवि के आधार पर वोट दिए हैं। जाति, पार्टी के आधार पर भी मतों का विभाजन हुआ, लेकिन इससे ऊपर उठकर प्रत्याशी अथवा उसके प्रतिनिधि (पति) की छवि को तरजीह देने वाले निर्णायक भूमिका निभाते दिखे।

वहीं, हर्रैया में मतदान केंद्र के पास बैठे विधायक से सपा प्रत्याशी की झड़प हुई है। नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में फर्जी मतदान का आरोप लगाते हुए भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पति धरने पर बैठ गए। किसान पीजी कॉलेज केंद्र पर सपा व भाजपा प्रत्याशी में झड़प हुई। बनकटी में भी सपा और भाजपा प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों में मतदान केंद्रों पर अनधिकृत रूप से भ्रमण करने को लेकर विवाद हुआ। रुधौली में फर्जी मतदान करने गया एक व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार किया गया।



 

सिद्धार्थनगर में इस बार पांच फीसदी कम मतदान

सिद्धार्थनगर जिले में मतदाताओं ने भले ही रात 8:30 बजे तक मतदान किया फिर भी सभी 11 नगर निकायों में 59.78 फीसदी ही मतदान हुआ, जोकि 2017 में हुए नगर निकाय चुनाव के मतदान प्रतिशत 64.59 फीसदी की तुलना में पांच फीसदी कम है। शहर के प्राथमिक विद्यालय थरौली बूथ पर तेज धूप के बावजूद प्रत्याशी और समर्थक मतदाताओं को रास्ते में रोक सहेजते रहे। वहीं, पकड़ी बूथ पर टेंट नहीं लगने से मतदाताओं की कतार नहीं लग पाई थी। बूथ के बाहर भीड़ के रूप में एकत्रित नजर आए। नगर पंचायत कपिलवस्तु समेत कई बूथों पर देर रात 8.30 बजे तक मतदान होता रहा।
 
