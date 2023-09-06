UP: ब्रजेश पाठक बोले, घोसी उपचुनाव जीत रही भाजपा, लोगों BJP के पक्ष में किया भारी मतदान

घोसी विधानसभा उपचुनाव पर उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री ब्रजेश पाठक ने कहा कि भाजपा घोसी उपचुनाव जीत रही है क्योंकि लोगों ने भाजपा के पक्ष में भारी मतदान किया है।

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: On the Ghosi assembly by-elections, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak says, "BJP is winning Ghosi by-elections as people have voted heavily in favour of BJP..." pic.twitter.com/ZOYdgT1JPN