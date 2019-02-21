शहर चुनें

शाहजहांपुर: सराफा व्यापारियों की दुकानों पर आयकर का छापा, मचा हड़कंप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 04:53 PM IST
शहर में कई जगह सराफा व्यापारियों की दुकानों पर गुरुवार को आयकर विभाग ने छापेमारी की। आयकर के इस कार्रवाई से बाजार में हड़कंप मच गया। खबर लिखे जाने तक आयकर विभाग की कार्रवाई सदर बाजार, चौक और आरसी मिशन इलाके में जारी है। सुरक्षा के लिहाज से छापेमारी के दौरान पुलिस और पीएसी की तैनाती है।
income tax income tax raid income tax department
