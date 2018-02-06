अपना शहर चुनें

तहसीलों में बनेंगी गोशाला हटेंगे जमीनों से कब्जे

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,बरेली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 01:27 AM IST
Goshala to be made over encroached land in tehsils
तहसील और ब्लॉक स्तर पर गोशालाएं खोली जाएंगी और पशुपालन करने पर 30 रुपये प्रतिदिन चारा भत्ता दिया जाएगा। यह फैसला कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयोजित गोसेवा संरक्षण समिति बैठक में लिए गए। आयोग अध्यक्ष डॉ. संदीप पहल अस्वस्थ होने से बैठक में नहीं पहुंच पाए।
आर. विक्रम सिंह की अध्यक्षता में कलक्ट्रेट सभाकक्ष में गो संरक्षण समिति की बैठक में गोशालाओं के सुचारु संचालन, संवर्धन तथा अपंजीकृत 3 वर्ष से अधिक समय से संचालित गोशालाओं को पंजीकृत कराकर उन्हें अनुदान पर लाभान्वित करने पर जोर दिया गया। डीएम ने कहा कि ग्रामसभा और सरकारी भूमि से कब्जे हटवाएं और बंजर भूमि पर गोशाला और चरागाह बनाएं जाएं। साथ ही वन विभाग चारा प्रजाति के पौधे लगवाएं।
मुख्य पशु अधिकारी शिवकुमार ने बताया गया कि शासन गोशालाओं में रहने वाले गोवंश पालन को 30 रुपये प्रतिदिन प्रति पशु हिसाब से 365 दिन भरण पोषण अनुदान देगा। हर तहसील में कम से कम एक अच्छी गोशाला बन जाए। वर्तमान में जिले में मात्र तीन गोशालाएं ही पंजीकृत हैं, निजी तौर पर संचालित गोशालाओं को तकनीकी और अन्य सहायता मिलेगी। सीडीओ सत्येंद्र कुमार, एसपी सिटी रोहित सिंह, वन विभाग समेत कई अफसर मौजूद रहे।
bareilly encroachment goshala

