Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly News ›   Controversy over Yoga being held in the Madrasa of Ala Hazrat Dargah Bareilly

Bareilly: आला हजरत दरगाह के मदरसे में योग पर विवाद, सज्जादानशीन को मुंबई के शख्स ने की कॉल, ऑडियो वायरल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Thu, 06 Jul 2023 10:37 AM IST
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर आला हजरत दरगाह स्थित मदरसा मंजर-ए-इस्लाम में योग हुआ था। इस पर अब विवाद शुरू हो गया है। मुंबई के एक शख्स ने सज्जादानशीन मुफ्ती अहसन रजा खां और सुब्हानी मियां को कॉल की। इसका ऑडियो वायरल हुआ है।  

Controversy over Yoga being held in the Madrasa of Ala Hazrat Dargah Bareilly
दरगाह आला हजरत, बरेली - फोटो : अमर उजाला

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर बरेली की आला हजरत दरगाह स्थित मदरसा मंजर-ए-इस्लाम में हुए योग पर विवाद गहराता जा रहा है। योग दिवस के बाद खुद को मुंबई निवासी बताने वाले मोहम्मद उबैद रजा ने सज्जादानशीन मुफ्ती अहसन रजा खां को फोन किया था। उनसे पूछा था कि योग किसके कहने पर कैसे हुआ है और मरकज की मर्जी से हुआ या नहीं। 



अहसन रजा खां मुकरे तो उसने कहा क्या कार्रवाई हो रही है। अब 10 दिनों बाद उसी व्यक्ति ने सुब्हानी मियां को फोन किया। उनसे पूछा कि योग के मामले में क्या कार्रवाई हो रही है। करीब डेढ़ मिनट की रिकॉर्डिंग के दौरान सुब्हानी मियां भड़क गए और कहा, अब दोबारा फोन मत करना।


वायरल ऑडियो में मोहम्मद उबैद रजा ने सुब्हानी मियां से सवाल किया कि दरगाह पर जो योग हुआ था, उसके बारे में कोई फैसला आएगा तो बताया जाएगा। सुब्हानी मियां ने जवाब में कहा कि भाई हमें बताना कुछ नहीं है, यह सब फैलाया गया है। बस हमारे पीछे पड़ जाते हैं। इस पर उबैद ने कहा कि देखिए हजरत, वह बाद की बात है कि कौन क्या है। आप सहिबे सज्जादा हैं। मोहद्दिसे कबीर व काजी-ए-कुज्जात हैं। 

कॉल करने वाले पर भड़के 

उबैद ने पूछा, उनके यहां क्या हुआ। इस पर सुब्हानी मियां ने कहा, वही हुआ जो हमारे यहां हुआ। इस पर उबैद ने बार-बार कुछ कहना चाहा, लेकिन सुब्हानी मियां अपनी बात कहने लगे और ऑडियो की आवाज से लग रहा है कि वह गुस्से में आ गए। इस पर उबैद ने कहा कि हजरत आप ब्लड प्रेशर की गोली खाइए। इस पर सुब्हानी मियां भड़क गए, और यह कह कर फोन काट दिया कि अब फोन मत करना। बताया जा रहा है उबैद के खिलाफ पुलिस को तहरीर दी गई है।

इससे कुछ दिन पहले उबैद रजा ने सज्जादानशीन मुफ्ती अहसन रजा खां को भी फोन किया था। इसमें उबैद ने अहसन मियां से कहा था कि दरगाह पर योग का वीडियो जारी हो रहा है। इसमें उनका क्या कहना है। इस पर अहसन मियां ने कहा था कि उन्हें पता चला है कुछ लोग उसमें हाथ-पैर चला रहे है। इसकी जांच हो रही है। इस दौरान उबैद ने शासन को लेकर भी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी।

मौलाना शहाबुद्दीन रजवी बोले थे- योग बीमारियों से बचाता है

योग दिवस से ठीक पहले 20 जून को ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम जमात के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मौलाना शहाबुद्दीन रजवी ने योग दिवस को शानदार तरीके मनाने की अपील की थी। कहा था कि योग जिस्म को बीमारियों से पाक व साफ रखता है और दिल दिमाग को भी सुकून देता है। इससे हमारा शरीर चुस्त-दुरुस्त रहता है। उन्होंने यहां तक कहा था कि सूफियों की खानकाहों में जो लोग मुरीद (शिष्य) बनने के लिए जाते थे, उनको पहले 40 दिन योग के मरहले से गुजरना पड़ता था।
