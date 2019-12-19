बरेली: प्रशासन का फैसला, कक्षा आठ तक के सभी स्कूल बंद

Bareily District Administration: All schools till 8th standard, to remain closed tomorrow in the district,due to intense cold wave.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 19, 2019
19 दिसंबर 2019