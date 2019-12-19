शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   All schools till 8th standard in Bareilly till tomorrow

बरेली: प्रशासन का फैसला, कक्षा आठ तक के सभी स्कूल बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 11:13 PM IST
All schools till 8th standard in Bareilly till tomorrow
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर भारत के कई राज्य शीतलहर के चपेट में हैं। बच्चों को स्कूल जाने में परेशानियों का सामने करना पड़ रहा है। इसको देखते हुए बरेली जिला प्रशासन ने कक्षा आठ तक के सभी स्कूलों को बंद करने का फैसला लिया है। बता दें कि सभी स्कूल शुक्रवार तक बंद रहेंगे।
विज्ञापन
 


 
करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में, मॉर्निंग, इवनिंग व वीकेंड बैच उपलब्ध, एडमिशन के लिए क्लिक करें अभी।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

पंत-अय्यर की जोड़ी ने एक ओवर में ठोके 31 रन, 20 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रचा इतिहास 

19 दिसंबर 2019

ऋषभ पंत और श्रेयस अय्यर
अय्यर और पंत
श्रेयस अय्यर
अजीत अगरकर
Cricket News

पंत-अय्यर की जोड़ी ने एक ओवर में ठोके 31 रन, 20 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रचा इतिहास 

19 दिसंबर 2019

Television

अभिनव कोहली से रिश्ते को लेकर फिर छलका श्वेता तिवारी का दर्द, बोलीं- 'मुझे घर चलाना है इसलिए...'

19 दिसंबर 2019

Shweta Tiwari
Abhinav Kohli, Shweta Tiwari and Palak
shweta tiwari, palak tiwari
Shweta Tiwari family photo
Television

अभिनव कोहली से रिश्ते को लेकर फिर छलका श्वेता तिवारी का दर्द, बोलीं- 'मुझे घर चलाना है इसलिए...'

19 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

INDvWI: भारत ने इन पांच शेरों के दम पर की सीरीज में वापसी, वेस्टइंडीज को दी करारी मात

19 दिसंबर 2019

रोहित-राहुल
रोहित शर्मा
केएल राहुल
कुलदीप यादव
Cricket News

INDvWI: भारत ने इन पांच शेरों के दम पर की सीरीज में वापसी, वेस्टइंडीज को दी करारी मात

19 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
परवेज मुशर्रफ
World

मुशर्रफ फांसी से पहले मर जाए तो उसके शव को तीन दिन तक डी चौक पर लटकाकर रखें : पाक कोर्ट

19 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

जेल से निकलते ही बोलीं पायल रोहतगी, 'मैं सऊदी अरब या ईरान में नहीं रहती हूं..'

19 दिसंबर 2019

पायल रोहतगी
पायल रोहतगी
पायल रोहतगी
पायल रोहतगी
Bollywood

जेल से निकलते ही बोलीं पायल रोहतगी, 'मैं सऊदी अरब या ईरान में नहीं रहती हूं..'

19 दिसंबर 2019

Seelampur Jacket market
Delhi NCR

सीलमपुर हिंसा: भर आई जैकेट कारोबारियों की आंखें

19 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
cold weather student primary high school high school
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

क्रिस लिन
Cricket News

IPL 2020 Auction: मुंबई ने पहली बोली में करोड़ों में खरीदा, कहा-नहीं करना पड़ेगा बुमराह का सामना

19 दिसंबर 2019

आईपीएल 2020 नीलामी
Cricket News

IPL 2020 के लिए नीलामी खत्म, पैट कमिंस सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, किस टीम ने किसे खरीदा?

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून पर लखनऊ में जबरदस्त बवाल, पुलिस चौकी फूंकी, बसें व ओबी वैन जलाई, तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ
World

मुशर्रफ फांसी से पहले मर जाए तो उसके शव को तीन दिन तक डी चौक पर लटकाकर रखें : पाक कोर्ट

19 दिसंबर 2019

पवन कुमार गुप्ता ने सात साल बाद की दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में याचिका
Basti

निर्भया कांड के दोषी पवन के समर्थन में उतरे दोनों चाचा, बस्ती में किए चौंकाने वाले दावे

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल नीलामी 2020
Cricket News

ये हैं IPL 2020 के पांच सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, जानें किसे मिली कितनी रकम?

19 दिसंबर 2019

ryan kaji
Tech Diary

मिलिए 8 साल के रेयान से जिसने एक साल में कमाए 184 करोड़ रुपये

19 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली गुरुग्राम टोल प्लाजा पर भी लगा लंबा जाम
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन का गुरुग्राम में असर, लगा 10 किलोमीटर लंबा जाम, तस्वीरें

19 दिसंबर 2019

accused
Meerut

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी को कोर्ट में देखते ही भड़का पीड़िता के पिता का गुस्सा, जज के सामने ही जमकर धुना

19 दिसंबर 2019

Tata Nexon EV Launch
Auto News

बेहतरीन फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई इलेक्ट्रिक Tata Nexon, जानें बुकिंग राशि और फीचर्स के बारे में

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

train news
Bareilly

अब दो स्टेशनों के बीच एक ट्रैक पर दौड़ सकेंगी दो ट्रेनें

अब दो स्टेशनों के बीच एक ट्रैक पर दौड़ सकेंगी दो ट्रेनें

19 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मोहब्बत शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

बरेली: हीटर पर खाना गर्म करते वक्त लगा करंट, फिर धधक उठे शख्स के कपड़े और बिस्तर, मौत

19 दिसंबर 2019

चिन्मयानंद और छात्रा व उसके दोस्त
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: छात्रा और उसके दोस्तों की कोर्ट में पेशी आज

18 दिसंबर 2019

arrest
Bareilly

छात्रा को जलती लकड़ी मारने वाले तीनों शोहदे गिरफ्तार

19 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

धारा 144 लगी है, पुलिस के खिलाफ नहीं दे सकते धरना

19 दिसंबर 2019

जीयो कैसे! केबिल नेटवर्किंग के काम तो जानलेवा
Bareilly

जीयो कैसे! केबिल नेटवर्किंग के काम तो जानलेवा

19 दिसंबर 2019

political
Bareilly

सीएए वापस नहीं लिया तो पूरे देश में और बढ़ेगा विरोध: अहसन मियां

19 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

किसानों ने मांगा चार गुना मुआवजा तो पीछे हटा नगर निगम

19 दिसंबर 2019

political
Bareilly

योगेंद्र यादव के फेसबुक कैंपेन पर सख्ती की तैयारी

19 दिसंबर 2019

rape
Bareilly

महिला को तमंचे के बल पर उठा ले गए, तीन दिन बंधक बनाकर किया गैंगरेप

19 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इन इलाकों में पड़ती है सबसे ज्यादा ठंड, जम जाता है सबकुछ

भारत के सियाचीन समेत दुनिया में कई ऐसी जगहें हैं, जहां इतनी ठंड पड़ती है, जिसकी आप कल्पना भी नहीं कर सकते।

19 दिसंबर 2019

सौरव गांगुली 2:05

नागरिकता कानून को लेकर ट्विटर पर बेटी सना गांगुली की वजह से ट्रोल हो गए सौरव गांगुली

19 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:03

राशिफल 2020 : नए साल में बदल जाएगा आपका भाग्य, हो रहा है देव गुरु का स्थान परिवर्तन

19 दिसंबर 2019

मनमोहन सिंह 2:12

Citizenship Amendment Act : भाजपा ने जारी किया मनमोहन सिंह का पुराना वीडियो

19 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:06

क्या होता है महाभियोग, जो छीन सकता है ट्रंप से राष्ट्रपति की कुर्सी

19 दिसंबर 2019

Related

fastag
Bareilly

विंड स्क्रीन पर गलत जगह लगाया फास्टैग तो नहीं हो पाई स्कैनिंग

16 दिसंबर 2019

दो दिन और ठिठुरिए... फिर खिल सकती है गुनगुनी धूप
Bareilly

दो दिन और ठिठुरिए... फिर खिल सकती है गुनगुनी धूप

18 दिसंबर 2019

फांसी
Bareilly

घरेलू कलह में सब्जी दुकानदार ने फंदा लगाकर जान दी

19 दिसंबर 2019

train news
Bareilly

कोहरे का असर- एक दर्जन रद्द, फिर भी रूटीन की ट्रेनें घंटों लेट

19 दिसंबर 2019

education,weather
Bareilly

सत्यापन के निर्देश जारी होते ही ‘कांपने’ लगे अफसर

19 दिसंबर 2019

rape
Bareilly

चार नामजद समेत 35 अज्ञात पर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट

18 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited