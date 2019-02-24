शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   उर्स तहसीनी

उर्स तहसीनी

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 01:17 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
उर्स-ए-तहसीनी की तैयारियां शुरू
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
- 24 से 26 मार्च तक चलेगा, देश-विदेश के जायरीन जुटेंगे
बरेली। नबीरे आला हजरत मजहरे मुफ्ती आजम हिंद हजरत मुफ्ती तहसीन रजा खां के उर्स-ए-कादरी नूरी तहसीनी की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। इसके लिए देश-विदेश के मुरीदों को दावतनामा भेजा जाने लगा है। उर्स की तकरीब खानकाहे रजविया नूरिया तहसीनिया के सज्जादानशीन मौलाना हस्सान रजा खां नूरी की सरपरस्ती में अदा की जाएंगी। उर्स का आगाज 24 मार्च से होगा। इसके लिए तीन रोजा कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया गया है। कुल शरीफ 26 मार्च को शाहदाना रेलवे मैदान पर दोपहर 12:30 बजे होगा। इससे एक दिन पूर्व 23 मार्च को शाहजहांपुर रोड स्थित धोबियों वाली गली, शहामतगंज से जुलूस-ए-परचम निकलेगा जो दरगाह पहुंचेगा। यहां परचम कुशाई की रस्म अदा की जाएगी। अगले दिन 24 मार्च को बिहारीपुर से परचमी जुलूस निकलेगा। 25 मार्च को रात में जलसे के दौरान देर रात 1:40 बजे मुफ्ती आजम हिंद का कुल होगा।

Recommended

rahu ketu
Astrology

18 महीने बाद राशि बदलेंगे राहु-केतु, इन राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव, जानिए आप पर कैसा रहेगा असर

24 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

एक थप्पड़ ने ललिता पवार की खूबसूरती पर लगा दिया था दाग, 3 दिन तक घर में पड़ी रही थी लाश

24 फरवरी 2019

lalita pawar
lalita pawar
Lalita Pawar
Lalita Pawar
Bollywood

एक थप्पड़ ने ललिता पवार की खूबसूरती पर लगा दिया था दाग, 3 दिन तक घर में पड़ी रही थी लाश

24 फरवरी 2019

आतंकी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

देवबंद से पकड़े आतंकियों को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, रेलवे स्टेशन पर ऐसे हुई हथियारों के साथ एंट्री

24 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

INDvAUS: रोहित इतिहास रचने से महज दो कदम दूर, छोड़ेंगे धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों को पीछे!

24 फरवरी 2019

ROHIT SHARMA SIX
rohit sharma
rohit sharma
rohit sharma
Cricket News

INDvAUS: रोहित इतिहास रचने से महज दो कदम दूर, छोड़ेंगे धाकड़ बल्लेबाजों को पीछे!

24 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

ननद की मेहंदी में शिल्पा शेट्टी ने पति संग लगाए ठुमके, लेंबोर्गिनी गाने पर ऐसा नाचीं VIDEO हुआ वायरल

24 फरवरी 2019

शिल्पा शेट्टी
शिल्पा शेट्टी
शिल्पा शेट्टी
शिल्पा शेट्टी
Bollywood

ननद की मेहंदी में शिल्पा शेट्टी ने पति संग लगाए ठुमके, लेंबोर्गिनी गाने पर ऐसा नाचीं VIDEO हुआ वायरल

24 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

20 साल बाद देखें काजोल और अजय देवगन का वेडिंग एलबम, घर की छत पर चुपचाप कर ली थी शादी

24 फरवरी 2019

kajol
ajay devgn
kajol
अजय देवगन
Bollywood

20 साल बाद देखें काजोल और अजय देवगन का वेडिंग एलबम, घर की छत पर चुपचाप कर ली थी शादी

24 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

sarkari naukri Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2019 apply for trained graduate sarkari jobs
Jobs

45 हजार रुपए और अनेक सुविधाएं, यहां मिल रही ड्रीम जॉब

24 फरवरी 2019

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी
World

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी पर चढ़नेवाली प्रदर्शनकारी महिला को सजा सुनाने से पहले जज भी चढ़ेंगे प्रतिमा पर

24 फरवरी 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

पाक और चीन के जेएफ-17 थंडर से बेहतर है भारत का एलसीए तेजस: सीतारमण

24 फरवरी 2019

दवाई (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : जरूरी सामानों और दवाओं का भंडारण करने के निर्देश से हड़कंप

24 फरवरी 2019

व्हाट्सएप्प
Chandigarh

पंजाबः खुद के अपहरण की झूठी सूचना दी, सेना के कैप्टन विशाल सोलंकी पर केस दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
हथकड़ी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

रद्द टिकट की मदद से एयरपोर्ट में घुसा अफगानी नागरिक, फिर जो हुआ...

24 फरवरी 2019

Nine year old girl died of allergic reaction after eating ice cream on holiday
Bizarre News

9 साल की लड़की की रहस्यमयी मौत, आइसक्रीम खाते ही हो गई थी ये हालत

23 फरवरी 2019

central government organises quiz competition on mygov about indian army
Business Diary

सेना के बारे में कितना जानते हैं आप, सरकार दे रही है 10 हजार रुपये जीतने का मौका

23 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सियाचिन में देश की सेवा कर चुका है ये जवान, अब खुद को भारतीय साबित करने की लड़ रहा लड़ाई

23 फरवरी 2019

rahul gandhi
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी को संसद में गले लगाने की सच्चाई, राहुल गांधी ने अब बताई

23 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सभा को संबोधित करते वीएम सिंह
Bareilly

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना किसानों के साथ धोखा, पूर्ण कर्ज माफी जरूरी: वीएम सिंह

अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष वीएम सिंह परिवर्तन यात्रा का संदेश लेकर रविवार को मझोला पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री ने किसानों के साथ वादाखिलाफी की है।

24 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
वार्षिकोत्सव कार्यक्रम में बच्चों ने जमकर की मस्ती
Bareilly

वार्षिकोत्सव कार्यक्रम में बच्चों ने जमकर की मस्ती

24 फरवरी 2019

UGC
Bareilly

यूजीसी का निर्देश, कश्मीरी छात्रों की हिफाजत करें शिक्षण संस्थान

24 फरवरी 2019

उर्स मस्तोन शोह बोबो
Bareilly

उर्स मस्तोन शोह बोबो

25 फरवरी 2019

ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, किसान की मौत
Bareilly

ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, किसान की मौत

24 फरवरी 2019

दुष्कर्म
Bareilly

दुष्कर्म के बाद किशोरी को छत से फेंका, घायल पीड़िता अस्पताल में भर्ती

23 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Bareilly

27 फरवरी से टनकपुर से चलेगी त्रिवेणी एक्सप्रेस

23 फरवरी 2019

जांच करती पुलिस
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर में देश विरोधी पोस्ट डालने पर बवाल, हिंदू संगठनों का हंगामा

21 फरवरी 2019

मार्च के पहले हफ्ते में आचार संहिता लगने की संभावना
Bareilly

मार्च के पहले हफ्ते में आचार संहिता लगने की संभावना

23 फरवरी 2019

मंदिर के लिए सांसद के खिलाफ धरना देंगे विधायक
Bareilly

मंदिर के लिए अपने ही सांसद के खिलाफ धरना देंगे विधायक

23 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

कुंभ पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, संगम में किया स्नान

रविवार को पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी कुंभ मेले में पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने संगम में स्नान के बाद त्रिवेणी घाट पर आरती की। इसके बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने गंगा पंडाल में 5 सफाई कर्मियों के अपने हाथों से पैर धोए। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

24 फरवरी 2019

मोदी 1:05

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने संगम में लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, धोए सफाई कर्मचारियों के पैर

24 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:03

गोरखपुर में किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के शुभारंभ के मौके पर पीएम मोदी ने कही ये बड़ी बात

24 फरवरी 2019

भदोही 1:33

भदोही की पटाखा फैक्ट्री में ब्लास्ट

24 फरवरी 2019

सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह 2:42

प्रयागराज में मीडिया से रूबरू हुए सिद्धार्थ नाथ सिंह, SP-BSP गठबंधन पर साधा निशाना

23 फरवरी 2019

Related

देवबंद में एक्शन के बाद बरेली में भी अलर्ट
Bareilly

देवबंद में एक्शन के बाद बरेली में भी अलर्ट

23 फरवरी 2019

नेपाल के जिला कैलाली के धनगढ़ी स्थित जिला प्रहरी कार्यालय
Bareilly

लखीमपुर खीरी: पांच दिन से नेपाल पुलिस की हिरासत में हैं खीरी के डॉक्टर और फार्मेसिस्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

Arrest
Bareilly

किशोरी पर तेजाब फेंकने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार, ट्रैक्टर की बैटरी से निकालकर लाया था एसिड

22 फरवरी 2019

पीएम के दौरे से खुली हाईवे की पोल तो एनएचएआई में मचा हड़कंप
Bareilly

पीएम के दौरे से खुली हाईवे की पोल तो एनएचएआई में मचा हड़कंप

21 फरवरी 2019

छापेमारी के दौरान बाजार में हड़कंप मचा रहा
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: सराफा व्यापारियों की दुकानों पर आयकर का छापा, मचा हड़कंप

21 फरवरी 2019

28 से उड़ानें शुरू करने के दावे पर असमंजस
Bareilly

28 से उड़ानें शुरू करने के दावे पर असमंजस

23 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.