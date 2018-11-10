शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   रबीउल अव्वल की पहली तारीख आज

रबीउल अव्वल की पहली तारीख आज

Bareily Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 02:29 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
बरेली। इस्लामी माह सफर की 30 तारीख शुक्रवार को माहे रबीउल अव्वल का चांद देखा गया है। इसके बाद शिया जामा मस्जिद के इमामे जुमा मौलाना शमसुल हसन खां ने शनिवार को पहली तारीख होने का एलान किया है। यूनाइटेड शिया मूवमेंट के प्रवक्ता समर अब्बास जैदी ने बताया कि चांद के अनुसार शियाओं का पवित्र त्योहार ईद-ए-जहरा 18 नवंबर और रसूले खुदा हजरत मोहम्मद साहब का जन्म दिवस 26 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। अलबत्ता सुन्नियों के बरेलवी मरकज से अभी चांद का एलान नहीं किया गया है। फिर भी यदि 30 का चांद माना गया तो ईद मीलादुन्नबी 21 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

pm modi in kedarnath
Dehradun

बाबा केदार के दर्शन कर पीएम मोदी ने श्रद्धालुओं को दी दिवाली की बधाई, देखिए 10 खास तस्वीरें...

9 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

लिस्ट ए क्रिकेट के 7 सबसे महंगे ओवर, गेंदबाज इसे कभी याद नहीं रखना चाहेगा, गांगुली भी शामिल

9 नवंबर 2018

सौरव गांगुली
जो कार्टर
एलटन चिगुम्बुरा
जेपी ड्यूमिनी
Cricket News

लिस्ट ए क्रिकेट के 7 सबसे महंगे ओवर, गेंदबाज इसे कभी याद नहीं रखना चाहेगा, गांगुली भी शामिल

9 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bihar

तेजप्रताप ने फोन कर दी तेजस्वी को जन्मदिन की बधाई, घर वापसी के लिए रखी ये शर्त

9 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

क्या होता है ब्राइडल शावर, आखिर क्यों इसे करवाने के लिए मजबूर हुईं प्रियंका, जाने पूरी कहानी

9 नवंबर 2018

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस
priyanka chopra nick jonas cake
प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस
Bollywood

क्या होता है ब्राइडल शावर, आखिर क्यों इसे करवाने के लिए मजबूर हुईं प्रियंका, जाने पूरी कहानी

9 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

कम नहीं हो रहीं 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' की मुश्किलें, लीक होने बाद अब इस वजह से कैंसिल हुआ शो

9 नवंबर 2018

thugs of hindostan
thugs of hindostan
thugs of hindostan
thugs of hindostan
Bollywood

कम नहीं हो रहीं 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' की मुश्किलें, लीक होने बाद अब इस वजह से कैंसिल हुआ शो

9 नवंबर 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

विंडीज के खिलाफ तीसरे टी20 मैच के लिए टीम इंडिया ने तीन प्रमुख खिलाड़ियों को दिया आराम

9 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Weird Animal
Amazing Animals

मौज मस्ती करने गए सैलानियों को समुद्र किनारे दिखा कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही निकल आई चीख

9 नवंबर 2018

Modified royal enfield
Bike Diary

Royal Enfield के मॉडिफिकेशन के बारे में यह बात नहीं जानते होंगे आप

9 नवंबर 2018

People of this country drink alcohol mix with gold
World of Wonders

इस देश के लोग गोल्ड के हैं इतने शौकीन, खाने में भी डाल देते हैं सोना

8 नवंबर 2018

malai barfi
Food

भैया दूज 2018: घर पर बनी मलाई बर्फी से भाई का मुंह कराएं मीठा, 10 मिनट में हो जाएगी तैयार

9 नवंबर 2018

Owl
Amazing Animals

दिवाली पर क्यों दी जाती है उल्लू की बलि? जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
delhi pollution
Yoga and Health

'जहरीली हवा' से दिल्ली में कैसे बचाएं अपनी जान

9 नवंबर 2018

हरदीप सिंह
Agra

आगरा: नहीं खुला पैराशूट, 11 हजार 500 फुट की ऊंचाई से गिरा जवान, मौत

8 नवंबर 2018

gift
Business

महंगे उपहार बन सकते हैं आपकी परेशानी के सबब

9 नवंबर 2018

bhai dooj
Relationship

भैया दूज 2018: इस तरह करेंगी भाई को तिलक, लंबी उम्र के साथ यश भी मिलेगा

8 नवंबर 2018

toilet
China

चीन: काम पूरा न होने पर कर्मचारियों को पिलाया पेशाब और खिलाए कॉकरोच

9 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

दरोगा के बेटे ने दलित महिला से की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, बचाने आईं महिलाओं पर फेंका तेजाब

कोल्हू पर पानी पीने गई दलित महिला को अकेला देख दरोगा के बेटे (कोल्हू स्वामी) ने दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। महिला के शोर मचाने पर उसके बच्चे पहुंचे तो कोल्हू मालिक ने उन्हें धारदार हथियार से घायल कर दिया।

9 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

पटाखा छुड़ाने का किया विरोध तो युवक को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

8 नवंबर 2018

उत्तर प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Bareilly

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर जरूर बनाएंगे, बाबर के नाम की एक ईंट तक न लगने देंगे: मौर्य

5 नवंबर 2018

नैनीताल हाईवे पर दिवाली की रात चावल भरा ट्रक लूटा
Bareilly

नैनीताल हाईवे पर दिवाली की रात चावल भरा ट्रक लूटा

9 नवंबर 2018

Indian Rail
Bareilly

दो महीने पहले कराया कंफर्म रिजर्वेशन, यात्रा के समय नहीं मिली सीट, जानिए कारण

7 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

जायरीन से भरे बारातघर में लगाई गई थी आग, सीसीटीवी फुटेज से हुआ खुलासा

7 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

अस्पताल दुष्कर्म प्रकरण: पुलिस ने 4 डॉक्टरों और 6 कर्मचारियों को हिरासत में लेकर 5 घंटे की पूछताछ

5 नवंबर 2018

उर्स और दिवाली में शिरकत कर पाए..., संतोष जी आपका शुक्रिया
Bareilly

उर्स और दिवाली में शिरकत कर पाए..., संतोष जी आपका शुक्रिया

9 नवंबर 2018

दिवाली पर शराब और जुआ ने कराए कई जगह झगड़े
Bareilly

दिवाली पर शराब और जुआ ने कराए कई जगह झगड़े

9 नवंबर 2018

जाम में फंसी एम्बुलेंस
Bareilly

आला हजरत उर्स: जायरीनों के भीड़ से शहर जाम, एंबुलेंस भी फंसी

5 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

5 साल की बच्ची के साथ रेप की कोशिश

यूपी के बरेली में 5 साल की बच्ची से दरिंदगी का मामला सामने आया है। चाउमिन का ठेला लगाने वाले एक युवक पर बच्ची के साथ रेप की कोशिश का आरोप है।

9 सितंबर 2018

अनन्या 1:54

VIDEO: एक साल पहले हुई थी अनन्या की मौत, आज भी न्याय के लिए भटक रहे हैं परिजन

7 सितंबर 2018

जन्माष्टमी 0:53

VIDEO: 90 साल के रविंद्र कृष्ण की दीवानगी में बने राधा

3 सितंबर 2018

om prakash 2:22

योगी के मंत्री के बिगड़े बोल, सीएम को ही लिया निशाने पर

31 अगस्त 2018

बरेली 2:20

VIDEO: बारिश के बाद फैली ऐसी बीमारी, 24 घंटे में चली गई 11 लोगों की जान

31 अगस्त 2018

Related

बातें जल्द ही हवाई जहाज उड़ाने की, मेन पीलीभीत रोड बुरे हाल
Bareilly

बातें जल्द ही हवाई जहाज उड़ाने की, मेन पीलीभीत रोड बुरे हाल

9 नवंबर 2018

कारीगरों के विवाद को सांप्रदायिक झगड़ा बताकर पुलिस बुलाई
Bareilly

कारीगरों के विवाद को सांप्रदायिक झगड़ा बताकर पुलिस बुलाई

9 नवंबर 2018

श्यामगंज : ऊपर से जाओ तो आराम नीचे मचा है ‘कोहराम’
Bareilly

श्यामगंज : ऊपर से जाओ तो आराम नीचे मचा है ‘कोहराम’

9 नवंबर 2018

होटल सीता किरन प्रकरण:दिल्ली से लौटा पिता बोला- वहां से कहीं और ले गए बिटिया को
Bareilly

होटल सीता किरन प्रकरण:दिल्ली से लौटा पिता बोला- वहां से कहीं और ले गए बिटिया को

6 नवंबर 2018

यानी चावल न गरीबों के पेट में जा रहा न चूहों के...
Bareilly

यानी चावल न गरीबों के पेट में जा रहा न चूहों के...

9 नवंबर 2018

Forest Department filed FIR against eight villagers in case of tiger death
Lakhimpur Kheri

बाघिन की मौत मामले में वन विभाग ने आठ ग्रामीणों के खिलाफ दर्ज कराई एफआईआर

6 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.