134वें स्थापना दिवस पर हुई गोष्ठी

134वें स्थापना दिवस पर हुई गोष्ठी

pawan chandra पवन चंद्रा Updated Mon, 11 Feb 2019 01:08 AM IST
बरेली। उत्तर प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की महासचिव डॉ. नीतू शर्मा ने कैंप कार्यालय पर कांग्रेस के 134वें स्थापना दिवस पर गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने देश को आजादी दिलाने के साथ ही राष्ट्र की उन्नति के लिए प्रयास किया। गोष्ठी में डॉ. गिरजेश दुबे, फरहा नरगिस, मोनिका, विजेता सक्सेना आदि मौजूद रहीं।
