रेल की खबर.....

Bareily Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 01:39 AM IST
अंबाला कैंट तक जाएगी
सियालदह एक्सप्रेस
बरेली। किसान आंदोलन के चलते रविवार को भी ट्रेनों का संचालन प्रभावित रहा। सूत्रों के मुताबिक हावड़ा से जम्मू तवी जाने वाली हिमगिरि एक्सप्रेस (12331) जालंधर कैंट-अमृतसर जंक्शन-पठानकोट कैंट होते हुए जम्मू तवी जाएगी। इस ट्रेन की वापसी (12332) भी इसी मार्ग से होगी। इसके अलावा बरौनी जंक्शन से जम्मू तवी जाने वाली मोरध्वज एक्सप्रेस (12491) जालंधर कैंट-अमृतसर जंक्शन-पठानकोट कैंट होते हुए जम्मूतवी जाएगी। इस ट्रेन का वापसी मार्ग पूर्ववत रहेगा। इसके अलावा 19 नवंबर को कोलकाता से जम्मूतवी जाने वाली सियालदह एक्सप्रेस (13151) अंबाला कैंट तक जाएगी। वापसी (13152) में यह ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट तक आएगी। ब्यूरो

टाइगर रिजर्व
Bareilly

स्विटजरलैंड के सैलानियों को रास आया पीलीभीत टाइगर रिजर्व, अगली बार आएंगे परिवार के साथ 

स्विटजरलैंड के दो सैलानियों को पीलीभीत टाइगर रिजर्व बेहद पसंद आया। पिता कलॉडियो और उनकी पुत्री विटोरिया का कहना है कि अगली बार वे यहां पर पूरे परिवार के साथ आना चाहते हैं। 

18 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा
Budaun

पूर्णत नकलविहीन होगी यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं: डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा का दावा

18 नवंबर 2018

'यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में नकल बर्दाश्त नहीं'
Bareilly

'यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में नकल बर्दाश्त नहीं'

18 नवंबर 2018

ट्रेन 18
Bareilly

बरेली नहीं, मुरादाबाद-सहारनपुर रूट पर होगा 'ट्रेन 18' का ट्रायल

18 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Bareilly

कई ट्रेनें सहारनपुर, लक्सर, नजीबाबाद होकर नहीं जाएंगी

17 नवंबर 2018

अवैध निर्माण ढहाती बीडीए की टीम
Bareilly

अवैध कॉलोनी ध्वस्त करने गई बीडीए टीम पर हमला, जेसीबी ड्राइवर को पीटा

18 नवंबर 2018

जहाज उड़ाने की 'तैयारी', हाईवे से मेन गेट तक सड़क बनाने को मारामारी
Bareilly

जहाज उड़ाने की 'तैयारी', हाईवे से मेन गेट तक सड़क बनाने को मारामारी

18 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

फतवा: जुलूस-ए-मोहम्मदी में डीजे हराम, युवाओं की बाइक पर स्टंटबाजी को बताया गुनाह

16 नवंबर 2018

torture
Bareilly

इश्क-मोहब्बत, धोखा और बर्बादी के बाद महिला ने लिखी मंत्री महोदया को चिट्ठी

15 नवंबर 2018

19 वर्षों से बंद पड़ी है रबर फैक्ट्री
Bareilly

19 वर्षों से बंद पड़ी है रबर फैक्ट्री

18 नवंबर 2018

5 साल की बच्ची के साथ रेप की कोशिश

यूपी के बरेली में 5 साल की बच्ची से दरिंदगी का मामला सामने आया है। चाउमिन का ठेला लगाने वाले एक युवक पर बच्ची के साथ रेप की कोशिश का आरोप है।

9 सितंबर 2018

अनन्या 1:54

VIDEO: एक साल पहले हुई थी अनन्या की मौत, आज भी न्याय के लिए भटक रहे हैं परिजन

7 सितंबर 2018

जन्माष्टमी 0:53

VIDEO: 90 साल के रविंद्र कृष्ण की दीवानगी में बने राधा

3 सितंबर 2018

om prakash 2:22

योगी के मंत्री के बिगड़े बोल, सीएम को ही लिया निशाने पर

31 अगस्त 2018

बरेली 2:20

VIDEO: बारिश के बाद फैली ऐसी बीमारी, 24 घंटे में चली गई 11 लोगों की जान

31 अगस्त 2018

पूछताछ करती पुलिस
Bareilly

बरेली: डकैती का विरोध करने पर मकान मालिक की गोली मारकर हत्या, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस

14 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

पहलः अब डाकिया डाक ही नहीं लाएगा, बेटी के जन्म पर मुंह मीठा भी कराएगा

15 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

बदायूं पुलिस ने चोरी की आठ बाइक समेत दो युवकों को किया गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

16 नवंबर 2018

जुनैद
Bareilly

ऑनर किंलिंग : किशोर को घर में खींचकर बांके से काट डाला

15 नवंबर 2018

काकोड़ा मेला
Bareilly

झंडी और गंगा पूजन के साथ रुहेलखंड का मिनी अर्धकुंभ ककोड़ा मेला शुरु

17 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

बरेली-सीतापुर के बीच रेल क्रॉसिंग कल से तीन दिन के लिए बंद 

15 नवंबर 2018

