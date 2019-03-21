शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   जल भरोव

जल भरोव

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Mar 2019 12:58 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फोटो --- जल भराव
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
होली पर भी मलूकपुर
बजरिया में जलभराव
बरेली। मलूकपुर बजरिया में नालियों की साफ सफाई न होने कारण सड़क पर गंदे पानी से व्यापारी और आम जन परेशान हैं। होली के मौके पर भी यहां नालियों की सफाई न होने की वजह से सीवर और नालियों का गंदा पानी सड़क पर भर रहा है। ये समस्या पिछले लगभग दस-ग्यारह महीनों से खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। जनसेवा टीम के अध्यक्ष पम्मी वारसी ने कहा कि नगर निगम जनमानस की समस्या पर ध्यान दे और होली जैसे त्यौहार पर भी सफाई व्यवस्था दुरुस्त नहीं होगी तो फिर कब करेंगे। परवेज खान, दुर्गा, रिजवान खान और आबिद आदि ने रोष व्यक्त कर सफाई की मांग की है।

Recommended

मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती ने किया बड़ा एलान, कहा- पार्टी की बेहतरी के लिए नहीं लड़ूंगी लोकसभा चुनाव

20 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

फैन के साथ बुरा बर्ताव करने पर ट्रोल हुईं जया बच्चन, यूजर्स बोले- 'बहू ऐश्वर्या की तरह शांत रहें'

20 मार्च 2019

jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan
Jaya Bachchan
Bollywood

फैन के साथ बुरा बर्ताव करने पर ट्रोल हुईं जया बच्चन, यूजर्स बोले- 'बहू ऐश्वर्या की तरह शांत रहें'

20 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

चीयरलीडर्स की दुनिया का पूरा सच, IPL में सैलरी से लेकर जिंदगी की हकीकत

20 मार्च 2019

चीयरलीडर्स
CHEERLEADER
चीयरलीडर्स
CHEERLEADER
Cricket News

चीयरलीडर्स की दुनिया का पूरा सच, IPL में सैलरी से लेकर जिंदगी की हकीकत

20 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने बॉर्डर पर तैनात किए एफ-16, जवाबी कार्रवाई के लिए भारतीय वायुसेना तैयार

20 मार्च 2019

woman mortified after personal video for husband is shared with live streams 2k facebook friends 
Bizarre News

महिला बना रही थी अपना वीडियो तभी हो गई ये बड़ी गलती, लोगों ने देखा तो बेटे ने कही ये बात

20 मार्च 2019

conrad sangma
India News

भाजपा को बड़ा झटका, अरुणाचल के 2 मंत्रियों, 12 विधायकों ने छोड़ी पार्टी, एनपीपी में हुए शामिल

20 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

income tax
India News

चुनाव को लेकर आयकर विभाग ने बनाया विशेष नियंत्रण कक्ष, टोल फ्री नंबर भी जारी किया

20 मार्च 2019

mamta
India News

आयुष्मान भारत के 187 करोड़ रुपये का ममता सरकार से मांगा हिसाब

20 मार्च 2019

Clat 2018, Supreme Court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या अब भी खदान से शवों को निकलवाना चाहते हैं परिवारवाले 

20 मार्च 2019

आतंकवादी संगठन हिज्बुल मुजाहिदीन का प्रमुख सैयद सलाहुद्दीन
India News

टेरर फंडिंग: आतंकी सलाउद्दीन पर बड़ी कार्रवाई, 1.22 करोड़ की 13 संपत्तियां जब्त

20 मार्च 2019

चंद्रमा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यदि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के करीब आ जाए तो क्या होगा...

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सुलक्षणा सावंत
India News

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष हैं गोवा के सीएम सावंत की पत्नी, परिवार से परिकर का पुराना नाता

19 मार्च 2019

होली
India News

होली 2019: मस्ती के लिए नहीं, त्योहार में रंगो का अलग है महत्व

20 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

बरेली : राम बरात जुलूस पर पथराव-फायरिंग, अफरातफरी

बरेली शहर में निकले रामबरात जुलूस के अंतिम छोर पर चल रहे कुछ हुड़दंगियों ने साहू राम स्वरूप कॉलेज के पास नशे में आपस में झगड़ा कर लिया। इनमें से कुछ लोग दूसरे पक्ष के पीछे गलियों में भाग पड़े। 

20 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
शाहजहांपुर: कार से दो लाख रुपये बरामद
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: कार से दो लाख रुपये बरामद

21 मार्च 2019

hand cuff
Bareilly

जम्मू-कश्मीर : पुलिस हिरासत से छूटकर भागा इश्फाक अहमद गिरफ्तार

20 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

पढ़ाई के बहाने घर से दूर रहकर छात्र चलाते थे शराब फैक्टरी, गिरफ्तार

20 मार्च 2019

najib ahmad
Bareilly

आप चौकीदार तो मेरा बेटा कहां है, प्रधानमंत्री के ट्वीट पर नजीब की मां ने किया री-ट्वीट

19 मार्च 2019

मेनका गांधी
Bareilly

मेनका का विरोध करने वाले विधायकों के सुर बदले, बोले- पार्टी जैसा चाहे वह मान्य होगा

19 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

दबंगों ने महिला की जमीन फर्जी बैनामा कराई, तहसील गेट पर पीड़िता ने लगाई फांसी

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

सराफा व्यापारी की धारदार हथियार से हत्या, शव को नदी किनारे फेंका

20 मार्च 2019

आंवला, पीलीभीत और शाहजहांपुर सीटों पर बढ़ा सस्पेंस
Bareilly

आंवला, पीलीभीत और शाहजहांपुर सीटों पर बढ़ा सस्पेंस

20 मार्च 2019

पीएसपी से समन ताहिर लड़ेंगी लोकसभा चुनाव
Bareilly

पीएसपी से समन ताहिर लड़ेंगी लोकसभा चुनाव

20 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

प्रियंका गांधी ने अपने गले से माला उतारकर शास्त्री जी की मूर्ति को पहनाई, देखिए वीडियो

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में प्रियंका गांधी अपने गले  से माला उतारकर शास्त्रीजी की प्रतिमा को पहनाती नजर आ रही है। देखिए ये वीडियो।

21 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 0:57

प्रियंका की जनता से अपील, कहा सिर्फ प्रचार करने वालों को दें सबक

20 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:13

योगी सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने पर प्रियंका गांधी ने किया वार, उठाए ये सवाल

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 0:56

प्रियंका गांधी ने मिर्जापुर के विंध्यवासिनी मंदिर में की पूजा

19 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:58

बीजेपी पर कसा प्रियंका गांधी ने तंज, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

18 मार्च 2019

Related

नरेश सिंह भदौरिया और पारो किन्नर
Bareilly

पोल खोल पार्टी ने घोषित किए दो प्रत्याशी, नरेश सिंह भदौरिया लड़ेंगे वाराणसी से

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bareilly

शाहजहांपुर: अब नेता जी के लिए आउटर पर रोकी गई ट्रेन

14 मार्च 2019

रूटीन की ट्रेनें यात्रियों से ठसाठस भरीं, तिल रखने की भी जगह नहीं
Bareilly

रूटीन की ट्रेनें यात्रियों से ठसाठस भरीं, तिल रखने की भी जगह नहीं

20 मार्च 2019

maneka gandhi
Bareilly

मेनका के खिलाफ बगावत, चार विधायकों ने लगाया विकास न कराने का आरोप

18 मार्च 2019

बीएड
Bareilly

छह लाख से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थी 15 जिलों में देंगे बीएड की परीक्षा, बनाए जाएंगे 1220 केंद्र

19 मार्च 2019

दो हिस्ट्रीशीटरों पर हुई गुंडा एक्ट की कार्रवाई
Bareilly

दो हिस्ट्रीशीटरों पर हुई गुंडा एक्ट की कार्रवाई

20 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.