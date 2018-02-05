100 दूरस्थ गांवों को बनाया जाएगा स्मार्ट  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
उत्तरी कश्मीर के बारामुला क्षेत्र के एक मदरसे में शिक्षक द्वारा नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है।
5 फरवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.