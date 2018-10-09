शहर चुनें

शौचालय में अनियमितता, दस सचिवों को आरोप पत्र

शौचालय में अनियमितता, दस सचिवों को आरोप पत्र

Lucknow Bureau Updated Tue, 09 Oct 2018 12:22 AM IST
शौचालय निर्माण में अनियमितता, दस सचिवों को आरोपपत्र
- डीएम की सख्ती पर हुई कार्रवाई
बाराबंकी। शौचालय निर्माण में लगातार मिल रही कमियों पर प्रधान के साथ सचिवों पर भी कार्रवाई जारी है। जिलाधिकारी उदयभानु त्रिपाठी के निर्देश पर शौचालय निर्माण में अनियमितता बरतने पर पंचायतीराज विभाग ने दस सचिवों से जवाब तलब किया है। जिसके बाद संबंधित सचिवों में हड़कंप मच गया है।
जिलाधिकारी के निर्देश पर डीपीआरओ अनिल कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बंकी ब्लॉक के बरौली, मसौली के हेतमपुर, निंदूरा के दीनपनाह, हिदायतपुर सिपाह, सरसवां, गंगौली व ग्राम पंचायत निंदूरा के सचिवों को आरोपपत्र जारी किया है। वहीं रामनगर ब्लॉक क्षेत्र के सिलौटा, किंहौली व पारा के सचिवों को भी आरोपपत्र देकर जवाब तलब किया है। जिससे संबंधित सचिवों में हड़कंप मच गया है। आरोपपत्र का जवाब ना मिलने पर डीएम द्वारा कड़ी कार्रवाई की बात भी अधिकारी कह रहे हैं।

बाक्स
डीएम के निर्देश पर शौचालय निर्माण में अनियमितता पाए जाने पर दस सचिवों को आरोपपत्र जारी किया गया है और उनके जवाब मांगा गया है। सही जवाब न देने पर कार्रवाई भी हो सकती है।
- अनिल कुमार श्रीवास्तव, डीपीआरओ।

शिवपाल यादव
Lucknow

प्रदेश की कानून-व्यवस्था पर बोले शिवपाल, बेलगाम हो गई है यूपी पुलिस

उत्तर प्रदेश की पुलिस बेलगाम हो गई है। प्रदेश सरकार को इस पर सख्ती से निर्णय लेना होगा। ये बात समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष शिवपाल यादव ने एक समारोह में कही।

6 अक्टूबर 2018

धोखे से कराया वृद्व महिला की जमीन का बैनामा, चार पर रिपोर्ट
Barabanki

धोखे से कराया वृद्व महिला की जमीन का बैनामा, चार पर रिपोर्ट

8 अक्टूबर 2018

लखनऊ में आयोजित होने वाली प्रदर्शनी में जाएंगी गंजरिया की गाय
Barabanki

लखनऊ में आयोजित होने वाली प्रदर्शनी में जाएंगी गंजरिया की गाय

8 अक्टूबर 2018

संदिग्ध हालत में विवाहिता की मौत, हत्या का आरोप
Barabanki

संदिग्ध हालत में विवाहिता की मौत, हत्या का आरोप

7 अक्टूबर 2018

कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर पर कार्रवाई न होने ग्राम प्रधानों में आक्रोश
Barabanki

कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर पर कार्रवाई न होने ग्राम प्रधानों में आक्रोश

7 अक्टूबर 2018

घर से निकले दो छात्र लापता
Barabanki

घर से निकले दो छात्र लापता

8 अक्टूबर 2018

धरती पर भगवान का स्वरूप हैं माता-पिता: रामनरेश
Barabanki

धरती पर भगवान का स्वरूप हैं माता-पिता: रामनरेश

8 अक्टूबर 2018

बुराइयों को दूर करने में समाज के हर व्यक्ति का सहयोग जरूरी: प्रकाशिनी
Barabanki

बुराइयों को दूर करने में समाज के हर व्यक्ति का सहयोग जरूरी: प्रकाशिनी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

तीरंदाजी की राष्ट्रीय टीम में हुआ अरूश्री का चयन
Barabanki

तीरंदाजी की राष्ट्रीय टीम में हुआ अरूश्री का चयन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

टीनशेड में उतरा करंट युवक की मौत
Barabanki

टीनशेड में उतरा करंट युवक की मौत

8 अक्टूबर 2018

