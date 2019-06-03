शहर चुनें

Banda

सुहागिनों ने फेरे लगाकर पति की उम्रदराजी मांगी

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बांदा Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 11:59 PM IST
वट वृक्ष के फेरे लगातीं सुहागिनें।
वट वृक्ष के फेरे लगातीं सुहागिनें। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोमवार को सोमवती अमावस्या की धूम रही। सुहागिनों ने पहले पीपल और फिर बरगद के 108 फेरे लगाकर कच्चा सूत लपेटा। फलफूल और पकवान आदि का प्रसाद चढ़ाया। पति की उम्र दराजी की कामना की।
बलखंडी नाका, कैलाशपुरी, आवास विकास, कलक्टर गंज, कालूकुआं, कलक्ट्रेट परिसर आदि इलाकों में महिलाओं ने फेरे लगाए। दिनभर निर्जला वृत रखा। शाम को चंद्र दर्शन के बाद परायण किया। भारी तादाद में श्रद्धालु चित्रकूट भी गए।

