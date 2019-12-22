शहर चुनें

School holiday extended, will open on 26th

स्कूलों की छुट्टी और बढ़ी, 26 को खुलेंगे

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 11:45 PM IST
बांदा। शीत लहर में कोई सुधार न होने पर जनपद के सभी परिषदीय/ अशासकीय/ सहायता प्राप्त/ वित्तविहीन स्कूलों का अवकाश तीन दिन और बढ़ा दिया गया है।
जिला बेसिक शिक्षाधिकारी हरिश्चंद्र ने रविवार को देरशाम जारी आदेश में जिलाधिकारी के निर्देशों का हवाला देकर कहा है कि पहली से आठवीं कक्षा तक के सभी उपरोक्त स्कूलों में 23 व 24 दिसंबर को अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। 25 दिसंबर को भी छुट्टी है। डीएम ने बताया कि यह आदेश प्राइवेट स्कूलों में आठवीं तक लागू होंगे। इसका उल्लंघन करने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

