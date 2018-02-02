अपना शहर चुनें

औगासी पुल के लिए भाजपा नेता का 26 से अनशन

अमर उजाला बांदा Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:52 PM IST
BJP leader's 26th fast for AgaGi bridge
औगासी में यमुना नदी पर बना अधूरा पुल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औगासी घाट में यमुना नदी पर बन रहा पुल सात साल में भी पूरा नहीं हुआ। लगभग 10 माह से निर्माण कार्य ठप है। भाजपा नेता व बार एसोसिएशन पूर्व अध्यक्ष ने पुल का निर्माण शुरू न होने पर 26 फरवरी से भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी है।

यमुना नदी में पक्का पुल बनने के बाद कानपुर का रास्ता बमुश्किल ढाई से तीन घंटे का हो जाएगा। अभी यहां पहुंचने में साढ़े तीन घंटे से ज्यादा का समय लगता है। पुल निर्माण वर्ष 2019 में पूरा होना है, लेकिन 10 माह से काम ठप होने से निर्धारित अवधि में पुल का काम पूरा नहीं हो पाएगा।

इससे खफा भाजपा के पूर्व प्रांतीय परिषद सदस्य व बार एसोसिएशन पूर्व अध्यक्ष महेश कुमार त्रिपाठी ने राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री, राज्यपाल, मुख्यमंत्री और क्षेत्रीय विधायक चंद्रपाल कुशवाहा को ज्ञापन भेजकर कहा है कि पुल का काम रुकने पर क्षेत्रवासी भाजपा शासन को कोस रहे हैं। विपक्षी राजनीतिक रंग दे रहे हैं। चेतावनी दी कि मांग पूरी नहीं हुई तो 26 फरवरी से तहसील मुख्यालय में भूख हड़ताल करेंगे।
