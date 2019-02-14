शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   ट्यूबवेल का स् थान न बदलने की मांग

ट्यूबवेल का स् थान न बदलने की मांग

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 11:28 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बांदा। नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष योगेंद्र कुमार की अगुवाई में ग्रामीणों ने गुरुवार को सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट को ज्ञापन देकर कहा कि कस्बे में शासन द्वारा स्वीकृत ट्यूबवेल विभागीय सर्वेक्षण के बाद लगाया जा रहा था। लेकिन प्रभावशाली लोगों के हस्तक्षेप से यह कार्य रोक दिया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ट्यूबवेल कोरिहा पुरवा में लगाए जाने के लिए पुन: सर्वे कराया जा रहा है। जब कि कोरिहा पुरवा में पहले से ही 50 से 500 मीटर के दायरे में 10 निजी नलकूप लगे हुए हैं।

Recommended

Cricket News

पड़ोसन को घर से भगा ले गए थे सौरव गांगुली, परिवार से जंग और कोर्ट मैरिज की है ये कहानी

14 फरवरी 2019

sourav and dona
sourav ganguly
Cricket News

पड़ोसन को घर से भगा ले गए थे सौरव गांगुली, परिवार से जंग और कोर्ट मैरिज की है ये कहानी

14 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

इस बात पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने लगा दी पति की क्लास, अक्षय ने भी दिया करारा जवाब

14 फरवरी 2019

अक्षय कुमार
Twinkle Khanna
अक्षय कुमार
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

इस बात पर ट्विंकल खन्ना ने लगा दी पति की क्लास, अक्षय ने भी दिया करारा जवाब

14 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

#ThrowBackThursday: मधुबाला की नाक और मुंह से बहता रहता था खून, आखिरी दिनों में ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

14 फरवरी 2019

madhubala
Madhubala
madhubala
Bollywood

#ThrowBackThursday: मधुबाला की नाक और मुंह से बहता रहता था खून, आखिरी दिनों में ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

14 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
आतंकी आदिल अहमद
Jammu

जानिए कौन है पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को अंजाम देने वाला आदिल अहमद, पढ़ें क्या लिखा था आखिरी मैसेज

14 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

मधुबाला ही नहीं, इन मुस्लिम एक्ट्रेस ने भी धर्म बदलकर रखा बॉलीवुड में कदम, कमाई शोहरत

14 फरवरी 2019

एक्ट्रेस
madhubala
Reena Roy
tabu
Bollywood

मधुबाला ही नहीं, इन मुस्लिम एक्ट्रेस ने भी धर्म बदलकर रखा बॉलीवुड में कदम, कमाई शोहरत

14 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

सचिन के प्यार में पागल थी अंजलि, उम्र में छह साल छोटे मास्टर-ब्लास्टर को दे बैठी थी दिल

14 फरवरी 2019

सचिन और अंजलि तेंदुलकर
सचिन और अंजलि तेंदुलकर
सचिन और अंजलि तेंदुलकर
सचिन और अंजलि तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

सचिन के प्यार में पागल थी अंजलि, उम्र में छह साल छोटे मास्टर-ब्लास्टर को दे बैठी थी दिल

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

सीबीएसई परीक्षा
Delhi NCR

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: 33 फीसदी प्रश्न होंगे वैकल्पिक, परीक्षाओं में बैठेंगे 31,14,831 छात्र

14 फरवरी 2019

RBI can again reduce key rates
Business

आरबीआई फिर घटा सकता है मुख्य दरें, अप्रैल में कम हो सकते हैं 25 आधार अंक

14 फरवरी 2019

Bhagavad Gita
India News

भगवद् गीता की मदद से डायबिटीज का इलाज संभव, रिसर्च में खुलासा

13 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
venkatesh and jayanti
Cricket News

तलाकशुदा जयंती से इश्क कर बैठे थे वेंकटेश प्रसाद, बिन कुंबले नहीं हो पाती शादी

14 फरवरी 2019

US job openings jump to record high of 7.3 million
America

अमेरिका में बंपर नौकरियों का बना रिकॉर्ड, दो दशकों के बाद आंकड़ा इतना ऊपर

13 फरवरी 2019

शादी का कार्ड
Gorakhpur

बेटी के शादी कार्ड पर सपोर्ट फार मोदी छपवाया, लिखा- 'उपहार नहीं चुनाव में मोदी को वोट करें'

12 फरवरी 2019

सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट
Gorakhpur

याद आया गहरी आत्मीयता वाला पुरसुकून आलिंगन, सोशल मीडिया पर नए रूप में मनाया जा रहा है वेलेंटाइन वीक

12 फरवरी 2019

cricket ball
Cricket News

अपनों ने ठुकराया, गैरों ने अपनाया...दूसरे राज्यों में जलवा बिखेर रहे दिल्ली के दिलेर 

12 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Banda

बेटा बना बाप का हत्यारा, वजह आठ बीघा जमीन

आठ बीघा जमीन के लिए बेटे ने अपने दो पुत्रों की मदद से 70 वर्षीय पिता को लाठियों से पीटकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। बीच-बचाव में आए पेशे से अधिवक्ता छोटे भाई को भी लहूलुहान कर दिया।

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
50 फीसदी मुनाफा जोड़कर मिले फसल के दाम
Banda

50 फीसदी मुनाफा जोड़कर मिले फसल के दाम

14 फरवरी 2019

वैलेंटाइन-डे पर गिफ्ट खरीदते दंपति।
Banda

वैलेंटाइन-डे मनाया

14 फरवरी 2019

काउंसलिंग कार्यक्रम संबोधित करते डीएम हीरा लाल।
Banda

रटें नहीं बल्कि समझें, हर रोज का लक्ष्य बनाएं

14 फरवरी 2019

चने की फूलती फसल का जायजा लेते जिला कृषि अधिकारी।
Banda

तड़के से देर रात तक घने बादल और बूंदाबांदी

14 फरवरी 2019

बिजली गिरने से मजदूर की मौत
Banda

बिजली गिरने से मजदूर की मौत

14 फरवरी 2019

फैमिली मार्ट भवन खाली करने के निर्देश
Banda

फैमिली मार्ट भवन खाली करने के निर्देश

14 फरवरी 2019

लोकदल ने की सरकारों की निंदा
Banda

लोकदल ने की सरकारों की निंदा

14 फरवरी 2019

गैंगस्टर एक्ट में छह सजा
Banda

गैंगस्टर एक्ट में छह सजा

14 फरवरी 2019

अपराजिता-100 मिलियन स्माइल्स गोष्ठी में शामिल छात्राएं।
Banda

बेटियां समाज की शान, रखिए उनका पूरा ध्यान

14 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

शिवपाल यादव ने प्रियंका गांधी को किया फोन, बन सकते हैं ये समीकरण

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए गठबंधन का दौर जारी है। सभी पार्टियां अपने अपने फायदे के हिसाब से गठबंधन कर रही हैं। लेकिन अब यूपी में एक और गठबंधन हो सकता है। खबर है शिवपाल यादव ने प्रियंका गांधी से मिलने का वक्त मांगा है।

14 फरवरी 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:25

प्रियंका गांधी ने शहीद CRPF जवानों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, रद्द की प्रेस वार्ता

14 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ 1:50

प्रयागराज के कुंभ में बांटी जा रही है ये स्पेशल साड़ी, जिसे महिलाएं कर रही हैं सबसे ज्यादा पसंद

14 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ में स्कूल 2:12

कुंभ में पहली बार बनाए गए अस्थाई स्कूल में बच्चों को मिल रही ये खास सुविधा

14 फरवरी 2019

गाजियाबाद 2:44

यूपी में बदमाशों के हौंसले बुलंद, गाजियाबाद में CNG पंप पर पत्रकार से मारपीट

14 फरवरी 2019

Related

अस्पताल में भर्ती
Kanpur

बांदा: नशीली चीज खाकर एक ही परिवार के 6 लोग हुए बेहोश, अस्पताल में भर्ती

13 फरवरी 2019

लुटेरों के गिरोह का पर्दाफाश करती पुलिस।
Banda

पांच ट्रैक्टर लुटेरे गिरफ्तार, दो ट्रैक्टर बरामद

13 फरवरी 2019

शिक्षामित्रों का मानदेय 20 हजार करने की मांग
Banda

शिक्षामित्रों का मानदेय 20 हजार करने की मांग

13 फरवरी 2019

रोडवेज बस की टक्कर से कांस्टेबल जख्मी
Banda

रोडवेज बस की टक्कर से कांस्टेबल जख्मी

13 फरवरी 2019

सात मीसा बंदियों की रोक दी पेंशन
Banda

सात मीसा बंदियों की रोक दी पेंशन

13 फरवरी 2019

औगासी में यमुना नदी पर अधूरा पड़ा पुल।
Banda

बांदा, चित्रकूट के अधूरे पुलों का मुद्दा संसद में गूंजा

12 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.