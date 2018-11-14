शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Balrampur ›   बालू के अवैध खनन पर ज्वांइट मजिस्ट्रेट ने कसा शिकंजा

बालू के अवैध खनन पर ज्वांइट मजिस्ट्रेट ने कसा शिकंजा

Lucknow Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 11:32 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
बालू के अवैध खनन पर प्रशासन ने कसा शिकंजा
विज्ञापन
बलरामपुर। बालू के अवैध खनन पर ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट ने शिकंजा कस दिया है। बुधवार की भोर में राप्ती के कोड़री घाट पर लाव-लश्कर के साथ छापा मारा।

राप्ती नदी के बालू का अवैध खनन करते हुए 17 वाहनों को ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट ने दबोच लिया है। सभी वाहनों को सीज कर देहात थाने की पुलिस अग्रिम कार्रवाई करने में जुट गई है।

ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट कुमार हर्ष ने बुधवार की भोर में खनन निरीक्षक सुखेन्द्र सिंह व प्रभारी निरीक्षक देहात थाना जितेन्द्र बहादुर सिंह के साथ राप्ती नदी के कोड़री घाट पर छापा मारा।

छापेमारी के दौरान बालू का अवैध खनन करते हुए मौके से दो ट्रक, चार ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली, दो ट्रॉली तथा नौ बैलगाड़ियों को दबोच लिया। बालू भरे सभी वाहनों को देहात थाने में सीज कर दिया गया है।

ज्वाइंट मजिस्ट्रेट के निर्देश पर प्रभारी निरीक्षक देहात थाना ने बालू का अवैध खनन करने वालों के खिलाफ अग्रिम कार्रवाई शुरू कर दिया है।

Recommended

Bollywood

संगीत सेरेमनी की पहली तस्वीर हुई LEAK, हुआ कुछ ऐसा रणवीर के सामने फूट फूट कर रोने लगीं दीपिका

14 नवंबर 2018

deepveer sangeet ceremony
deepika, ranveer
deepveer
sangeet ceremony
Bollywood

संगीत सेरेमनी की पहली तस्वीर हुई LEAK, हुआ कुछ ऐसा रणवीर के सामने फूट फूट कर रोने लगीं दीपिका

14 नवंबर 2018

shipra dhar
Varanasi

Children's Day: बनारस की ये लेडी डॉक्टर अपने नर्सिंग होम में बेटी के जन्म पर नहीं लेतीं फीस, बांटती हैं मिठाई

14 नवंबर 2018

Health & Fitness

World Diabetes Day: शरीर में दिखाई दें ये 10 दस लक्षण तो आप भी हैं डायबिटिक

14 नवंबर 2018

diabetes
Health & Fitness

World Diabetes Day: शरीर में दिखाई दें ये 10 दस लक्षण तो आप भी हैं डायबिटिक

14 नवंबर 2018

Air Hostess
Weird Stories

प्लेन में यात्री की हरकत से गुस्साई एयरहोस्टेस, किया ऐसा काम जानकर नहीं होगा विश्वास

14 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

असिस्टेंट के साथ अफेयर चला रहा था यह शादीशुदा क्रिकेटर, पत्नी को लगी भनक तो घर में छिड़ा महासंग्राम

14 नवंबर 2018

Michael Clarke
Michael Clarke
Michael Clarke
Michael Clarke
Cricket News

असिस्टेंट के साथ अफेयर चला रहा था यह शादीशुदा क्रिकेटर, पत्नी को लगी भनक तो घर में छिड़ा महासंग्राम

14 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

बेटी के सामने सैफ करने लगे बेडरूम की बातें तो सह न पाई सारा, कानों पर रखे हाथ

14 नवंबर 2018

sara ali khan
सारा अली खान
सारा अली खान
sara ali khan
Bollywood

बेटी के सामने सैफ करने लगे बेडरूम की बातें तो सह न पाई सारा, कानों पर रखे हाथ

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

World Diabetes day: diabetes sweating symptoms discover the warning signs of diabetes
Health & Fitness

World Diabetes day: अपने पसीने से जानिए कहीं आपको डायबिटीज तो नहीं

14 नवंबर 2018

diabetes
Health & Fitness

World Diabetes day: क्या डायबिटीज से बचना मुमकिन है?

14 नवंबर 2018

Chhath Festival ended with arghya to rising sun
India News

तस्वीरें : उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ हुआ छठ पर्व का समापन

14 नवंबर 2018

Christiaan van Heijst
World of Wonders

हवाई जहाज में पायलट की सीट से कुछ ऐसा दिखता है नजारा, देखकर आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंगी

14 नवंबर 2018

Children's Day 2018, bal diwas, card, greetings, pictures and tips for good habit in children
Relationship

Children's Day: इन 5 आदतों से अपने बच्चों को रखें दूर, उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए हैं बेहद जरूरी

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
लेटर्स फ्रॉम अ फादर टू हिज डॉटर’, यह पुस्तक पं.नेहरू द्वारा बेटी इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी (बाद में गांधी) को लिखे पत्रों पर आधारित है।
Blog

Children's Day: बेटी इंदिरा को लिखे ये खत कहते हैं नेहरू की असली कहानी

13 नवंबर 2018

AIIMS gave date after six years For child heart operation
Delhi NCR

मासूम के दिल के ऑपरेशन के लिए एम्स ने छह साल बाद की तारीख दी

14 नवंबर 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

कबड्डी के मैदान पर हाथ आजमाने उतरा दुनिया का सबसे धाकड़ मैच फिनिशर, तस्वीरें वायरल

14 नवंबर 2018

Electricity gets in exchange for paddy In this village at Moradabad
Moradabad

इस गांव में धान के बदले मिलती है बिजली, बाट-तराजू लेकर बिल वसूलने पहुंचते हैं बिजलीवाले

14 नवंबर 2018

Gunjan Tripathi
Smart Beti

स्मार्ट बेटियां : ...और सहेलियों की मदद से गुंजन ने बृजरानी को बचाया

14 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

Gunjan Tripathi
Smart Beti

स्मार्ट बेटियां : ...और सहेलियों की मदद से गुंजन ने बृजरानी को बचाया

बृजरानी की पढ़ाई आठवीं के बाद रुकने वाली थी और उसका बाल विवाह भी हो ही जाता अगर उसकी दोस्त गुंजन त्रिपाठी और उसकी सहेलियों ने मिलकर बृजरानी की हर तरह से मदद न की होती।

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
sanjana
Smart Beti

खुद आगे बढ़ी और घर की मददगार बनी संजना

14 नवंबर 2018

मालती वर्मा
Smart Beti

खुद अनपढ़, पति किसान, पर बच्ची को पढ़ाने का प्रण

14 नवंबर 2018

सर्वजीत
Smart Beti

बहन का हश्र देख बेटी का जीवन संवारा सर्वजीत ने

14 नवंबर 2018

changes in police department in balrampur.
Lucknow

बलरामपुर: पुलिस महकमे में हुआ फेरबदल, एक कोतवाल व तीन थानाध्यक्ष हटाए गए

12 नवंबर 2018

दंगल के पहले दिन पहवानों ने दिखाया दमखम
Balrampur

दंगल के पहले दिन पहवानों ने दिखाया दमखम

12 नवंबर 2018

सूचना देने के शक में बालू माफियाओं ने युवक को पीटा
Balrampur

सूचना देने के शक में बालू माफियाओं ने युवक को पीटा

11 नवंबर 2018

01 एडवाइजरी बलरामपुर
Balrampur

01 एडवाइजरी बलरामपुर

18 अक्टूबर 2018

भाजपा विधायक पलटू राम
Lucknow

मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी को भाजपा विधायक द्वारा धमकी देने का ऑडियो वायरल, सुरक्षा की मांग

13 अक्टूबर 2018

कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व राज्यपाल रामनाईक।
Lucknow

थारू जनजाति के लोग भारत में देशभक्त जबकि नेपाल में माओवादी: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

सनकी आशिक ने बीच बाजार में की लड़की संग ऐसी करतूत, भीड़ भी रह गई दंग

बलरामपुर में एक सनकी आशिक ने बीच बाजार में एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ ऐसी भयानक करतूत को अंजाम दे डाला कि लोग हैरान रह गए। हालांकि इसके बाद भीड़ का कहर भी आरोपी पर टूट पड़ा।

25 सितंबर 2018

बलरामपुर 1:20

ऐसी हरकत करते रंगे हाथों पकड़ा गया पुलिसकर्मी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

22 सितंबर 2018

बलरामपुर 3:21

SHOCKING: 70 साल के किसान को पहले पीटा फिर मुंह पर कालिख पोतकर घुमाया

3 सितंबर 2018

जिला अस्पताल 2:19

VIDEO: अपनी बदहाली पर आंसू बहा रहा है ये अस्पताल, मरीज हैं बेहाल

21 अगस्त 2018

एनकाउंटर 1:57

VIDEO: बदमाश ने पुलिस पर चलाई ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां और फिर...

19 अगस्त 2018

Related

महाराजा धर्मेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह
Lucknow

बलरामपुर राज परिवार के मुखिया महाराजा धर्मेंद्र की हार्टअटैक से मौत

30 जुलाई 2018

बड़ागांव पुलिस कर रही आरोपियों की तलाश, तीनों घर छोड़ कर भागे
Varanasi

वाराणसी एयरपोर्ट पर विमानन कंपनी की महिला सुरक्षाकर्मी से छेड़खानी, विरोध करने पर धमकी

23 जुलाई 2018

भाजपा विधायक पलटू राम
Lucknow

मुख्य चिकित्साधिकारी को भाजपा विधायक द्वारा धमकी देने का ऑडियो वायरल, सुरक्षा की मांग

13 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.