Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Ballia ›   Uncontrollable School Bus Turns, Children and Child Children

असंतुलित होकर स्कूली बस पलटा, बाल-बाल बची छात्राएं

Varanasi Bureauवाराणसी ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 11:18 PM IST
सिकंदरपुर में स्कूल की बस बाल बाल पलटने से बची
सिकंदरपुर में स्कूल की बस बाल बाल पलटने से बची - फोटो : BALLIA
ख़बर सुनें
सिकंदरपुर। क्षेत्र के काजीपुर ईदगाह के समीप गुरुवार की सुबह बालिकाओं से भरी स्कूल बस पलट गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने छात्राओं को बाहर निकाला। क्षेत्र के सिसोटार बंधे पर स्थित मां कस्तूरी देवी इंटरमीडिएट कॉलेज की बस छात्राओं को काजीपुर व मुस्तफाबाद से लेकर स्कूल आ रही थी। जैसे ही ईदगाह के समीप स्कूल बस पहुंची वह असंतुलित होकर सड़क किनारे गड्ढे में चली गई। संयोग अच्छा रहा की बस पलटी नहीं और छात्राएं सकुशल बाहर निकल गई। जिससे बड़ा हादसा होते-होते टल गया।
