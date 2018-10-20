शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Ballia ›   शमशेर बहादुर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष मनोनीत

शमशेर बहादुर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष मनोनीत

Varanasi Bureau Updated Sat, 20 Oct 2018 09:00 PM IST
शमशेर बहादुर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष मनोनीत
रतसर। भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने संगठन की मजबूती के लिए पार्टी नेतृत्व के निर्देश पर भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष भुआल सिंह ने ग्राम सभा रतसर कलां निवासी शमशेर बहादुर सिंह (प्रवक्ता) को भाजपा किसान मोर्चा का मंडल अध्यक्ष (गड़वार) मनोनीत किया है। उनके मनोनयन पर जिला उपाध्यक्ष विजय गुप्ता, गड़वार मंडल के अध्यक्ष टुनटुन उपाध्याय प्रा प के सदस्य उपेंद्र पांडेय जिला पंचायत सदस्य विजय वर्मा, अरविंद पांडेय, विनोद कुमार श्रीवास्तव, मदन राजभर, डॉ. जेपी तिवारी ,सत्य नारायण लाल श्रीवास्तव, पिंटू गुप्ता गोलू गुप्ता आदि ने हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा है कि पार्टी की मजबूती के लिए यह सही निर्णय है।








