Ballia

175 प्रार्थना पत्र प्रस्तुत

Varanasi Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 10:52 PM IST
सिकंदरपुर। मुख्य समाधान दिवस का आयोजन मंगलवार को तहसील सभागार में जिलाधिकारी की अनुपस्थिति में उपजिलाधिकारी सिकंदरपुर राजेश कुमार यादव की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। जिसमें कुल 175 प्रार्थना पत्र प्रस्तुत किए गए, दो का निस्तारण किया गया। सुबह से ही काफी तादाद में जिलाधिकारी को प्रार्थना पत्र देने के लिए फरियादी जुटे हुए थे, लेकिन जिलाधिकारी के समाधान दिवस में नहीं पहुंचने से फरियादियों में निराशा रही। काफी फरियादी अपना प्रार्थना पत्र वापस लेकर लौट गए। हालांकि जो भी प्रार्थना पत्र समाधान दिवस में मिले उपजिलाधिकारी ने संबंधित विभागों को मौके पर ही सौंप दिया। वहीं मौजूद अधिकारियों से मामले का निस्तारण तत्काल करने निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान क्षेत्राधिकारी विजय प्रताप यादव, तहसीलदार आलोक कुमार के साथ संबंधित जिलास्तरीय अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

